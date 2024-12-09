Team of the Week Named for Week 12

Here are the players whose outstanding performances between December 2 and 8 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Noah Reinhart | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 3GP-5G-1A, +4

Sam Oliver | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2GP-5G-0A, +2

Cam Squires | Cape Breton Eagles | 2GP-3G-2A, +2

DEFENSEMEN:

Ty Higgins | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-2G-3A, +0

Samuel Kingsley | Victoriaville Tigres | 3GP-1G-2A, +4

GOALTENDER:

Joshua Fleming | Acadie-Bathurst TItan | 1-1-0-0, .949%, 1.97

