Noah Reinhart Named Vidéotron Player of the Week
December 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
The latest Videotron Player of the Week is Noah Reinhart of the Val-D'or Foreurs. In a trio of road games, the 20-year-old winger from Dundas, Ontario scored five times and added an assist as the Foreurs went 2-1-0-0 on the week.
On Friday night in Charlottetown, Reinhart played a pivotal role in Val-d'Or's comeback victory over the Islanders. After assisting on a Philippe Veilleux tally with just over three minutes remaining in the third period, the third-year veteran scored at the 18:26 mark to help propel the Foreurs to an eventual 6-5 overtime triumph.
On Saturday night in Halifax, Reinhart would keep scoring and the Foreurs kept winning. His early third period goal would prove to be the insurance marker in a 4-1 Val-d'Or victory over the Mooseheads. Reinhart would also finish the game with a +2 rating.
Reinhart would end the Foreurs' road trip through the Maritimes with a big game against his former team on Sunday afternoon. Though the Cape Breton Eagles would get the last laugh with a 5-3 win, the overage forward produced his second career QMJHL hat trick to earn the game's second star.
Originally a free agent signing by the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2022, Reinhart moved on to Drummondville last season where he captured the Gilles-Courteau Trophy. He's produced 24 points in 28 games this season with the Eagles and Foreurs.
_
2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:
Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)
Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)
Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)
Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)
Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)
Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)
Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)
Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)
Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)
Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)
Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)
Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)
