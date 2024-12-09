Noah Reinhart Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

December 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week is Noah Reinhart of the Val-D'or Foreurs. In a trio of road games, the 20-year-old winger from Dundas, Ontario scored five times and added an assist as the Foreurs went 2-1-0-0 on the week.

On Friday night in Charlottetown, Reinhart played a pivotal role in Val-d'Or's comeback victory over the Islanders. After assisting on a Philippe Veilleux tally with just over three minutes remaining in the third period, the third-year veteran scored at the 18:26 mark to help propel the Foreurs to an eventual 6-5 overtime triumph.

On Saturday night in Halifax, Reinhart would keep scoring and the Foreurs kept winning. His early third period goal would prove to be the insurance marker in a 4-1 Val-d'Or victory over the Mooseheads. Reinhart would also finish the game with a +2 rating.

Reinhart would end the Foreurs' road trip through the Maritimes with a big game against his former team on Sunday afternoon. Though the Cape Breton Eagles would get the last laugh with a 5-3 win, the overage forward produced his second career QMJHL hat trick to earn the game's second star.

Originally a free agent signing by the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2022, Reinhart moved on to Drummondville last season where he captured the Gilles-Courteau Trophy. He's produced 24 points in 28 games this season with the Eagles and Foreurs.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.