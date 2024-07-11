Xander Bogaerts Gets Rehab Start in Lake Elsinore Storm Loss

California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm







After appearing in multiple games with the El Paso Chihuahuas, Xander Bogaerts continued his rehab work with the Lake Elsinore Storm tonight at The Diamond.

In his appearance, he would collect two well-struck base hits, a strikeout, and a groundout-interference at the plate. Bogaerts is now slashing .267/.421/.333 with an OPS of .754 in five Minor League appearances. He is also scheduled to appear in tomorrow night's game on Thursday, July 11th.

Bogaerts began the day with the Storm's first hit. He would be followed by two walks and a strikeout to load the bases for Ethan Long. Instead of hitting it as far as his name suggests, Ethan took yet another walk to bring in the game's first run, Bogaerts' second Minor League run in 2024.

Jose Luis Reyes was tonight's Storm starting pitcher. He would get through the first three innings completely unscathed. In the fourth, he had two men on base and two outs when Brad Cumbest lifted a ball over the left field wall with a potato-chip-dip-esque swing that went low and sent the ball high. These would be the only three runs Reyes would allow as he produced a quality outing. He finished with six innings pitched, five strikeouts, four hits, and three total runs.

In the bottom of the sixth, Leodalis De Vries and Xander Bogaerts would both get on base with two outs on the scoreboard. Braedon Karpathios would hit a sharp line drive into centerfield to score De Vries, however, in his attempt to get into scoring position, he was gunned down at second base. This would be the final out of the frame and the final time the Storm scored.

The game would remain tied, going into extra innings where the Grizzlies would score three times. The Storm, on the other hand, would load the bases with no outs but be unable to bring any runs home.

They will play with Xander Bogaerts again in the lineup tomorrow night at the same time, against the same opponent, and in the same building.

