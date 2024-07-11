Huge Rancho Rally Stuns Stockton

July 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - The Quakes pulled off quite the comeback on Wednesday night, rallying from a seven-run deficit to eventually defeat the Stockton Ports by a score of 11-9 at Banner Island Ballpark.

Cam Decker's two-run single in the ninth off Luke Anderson (2-1) gave the Quakes their only lead of the night, as the Quakes won their second straight game in Stockton and improved to 5-1 against the Ports this year.

Kendall George, Jeral Perez and Sean McLain each had three hits, while Perez (9) and Decker (4) each went deep, as the Quakes pounded out 15 hits on the night.

Rancho starter Christian Zazueta was solid through three innings, allowing just one run, but the Ports exploded in the fourth and chased Zazueta, taking an 8-1 lead in the fourth.

The Quakes immediately rallied with three in the fifth and three more in the sixth. After Stockton got a run back in the last of the sixth, Rancho eventually tied the game in the seventh at 9-9.

Felix Cabrera (4-2) pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief for the win, while Christian Ruebeck notched his second save with a scoreless ninth.

The Quakes (9-8, 39-42) will send Cam Day (2-3) to the hill against Stockton's Tzu-Chen Sha (2-1) on Thursday night, in game three of the six-game series.

The Quakes will be on the road until Friday, July 19, when they return home to face the Lake Elsinore Storm in a brief three-game series. Friday the 19th will be Joe Kelly Bobblehead Giveaway to 1,500 fans in attendance. Tickets are available for all Quakes' home games online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

