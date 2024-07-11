Cumbest And Hammer Bring The Thunder As The Grizzlies Clap Past The Storm 6-3 In 10 Frames

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-10, 45-37) bolted past the Lake Elsinore Storm (8-9, 40-41) 6-3 in 10 innings Wednesday night from Lake Elsinore Diamond. Fresno halted their seven-game road losing skid and have now won four of their last five contests overall. The Grizzlies improved to 7-4 in extras (5-3 away) and 2-7 on road Wednesdays. Fresno moves to 2-9 on the road in the second half and enjoyed their first July win away from home (1-4).

Lake Elsinore grabbed an early 2-0 lead with a run in the first and another run in the third. Ethan Long relished both RBI by working a bases-loaded walk and lining a single to left. Fresno took a 3-2 advantage in the top of the fourth after Brad Cumbest hammered a three-run homer to left field. It was his second longball since joining the Grizzlies. The Storm tied the affair at three in the bottom of the sixth when Braedon Karpathios roped a single to center, adding Leodalis De Vries. Karpathios was caught trying to advance to second on the play.

After three straight scoreless innings by both squads, the game went into extras. In the top of the 10th, the Grizzlies clawed ahead with a three-spot. Cumbest spanked a double to left-center field, notching automatic runner Felix Tena. Then, Nick Gile squared and dropped a bunt down. The throw to first sailed high, netting Cumbest. Gile scampered to third on another sacrifice bunt by Darius Perry before racing home on a Jason Hinchman sacrifice fly. The three-run cushion was enough for Fresno despite Lake Elsinore loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the frame. The Storm left zero damage, yielding a 6-3 Grizzlies triumph.

Grizzlies' righty Bryan Perez navigated through trouble all night, tossing four innings of two-run ball (one earned). Perez allowed four hits and a career-worst five walks while striking out five in a no-decision effort. Hunter Mann bridged the gap to the Fresno backend arms with one and two-thirds frames of work. Bryson Hammer (4-3) was awarded the victory after a career-high three and one-third shutout innings. The southpaw fanned a professional-best five, including the side in the bottom of the ninth. Hammer permitted two hits and did not walk a batter. Sam Weatherly wrapped up the contest with his sixth save of the year. Weatherly filled the bases with control issues before punching out Wyatt Hoffman and forcing a double play to end the game.

Storm' starter Jose Luis Reyes recorded a quality outing after six innings of three-run ball (earned). Reyes scattered four hits and whiffed five batters. Javier Chacon faced the minimum over two efficient frames. Alejandro Lugo (1-1) agonized the defeat after running into runs during his second inning on the mound. The clubs continue their six-game set tomorrow evening from Lake Elsinore Diamond. This is the last series before the Minor League All-Star Break.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Brad Cumbest (2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R)

- LHP Bryson Hammer (3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

- DH Felix Tena (1-4, 2 R)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- 1B Ethan Long (1-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB)

- CF Braedon Karpathios (1-3, RBI, 2 BB)

- 2B Xander Bogaerts (2-4, R)

On Deck:

Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 6:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Lake Elsinore Storm

Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (4-4, 3.00) vs. Lake Elsinore RHP Eric Yost (2-2, 5.05)

On That Fres-Notes:

The Grizzlies faced Padres' Rehabber Xander Bogaerts, who had an interesting evening at the plate. Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with two rocket singles and a run scored. However, he also fanned once and was ruled out after trying to help Fresno catcher Darius Perry with a ball that fell out of his mitt. Bogaerts was called for interference on a live ball, but looked like a gentlemen's move on the initial look.

Fresno INF Luis Mendez extended his hit streak to 12 games after a single in the first. He was robbed on a circus-like catch by Wyatt Hoffman in the ninth. Hoffman flipped over the Fresno bullpen railing down the left-field line.

