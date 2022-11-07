Wynton Bernard, Sean Bouchard Named to Pacific Coast League All-Star Team

Albuquerque Isotopes outfielder Wynton Bernard and utility fielder Sean Bouchard have been named to the 2022 Pacific Coast League All-Star Team, it was announced today by Major League Baseball. This award was voted on by media representatives and league managers.

Bernard, tabbed as one of the PCL's three outfielders, earned his second Postseason All-Star Team (2014, Low-A West Michigan), while Bouchard, the designated hitter, garner his first Postseason All-Star laurels.

In his 11th season as a professional Bernard ranked at or near the top of the PCL in many offensive categories. He was first in batting average (.333), becoming only the second Isotope to ever win a league batting title (John Lindsey, .354 in 2010). Bernard also finished the 2022 season ranked second in the circuit in slugging (.590), OPS (.677), hits (143), tied for second in extra-base hits (60) and triples (8), third in total bases (253) and RBI (92), fifth in OBP (.387), runs (95) and doubles (31) and tied for seventh in stolen bases (30).

Bernard also produced career-bests in the following categories: Batting average runs scored, doubles, triples, home runs (21), RBI, slugging and OPS.

With his 21 home runs and 30 stolen bases, Bernard became the second Isotope to tally a 20/30 campaign, joining Joc Pederson (2014) who eventually finished with a 30/30 season. He was the seventh Albuquerque player to steal at least 30 bases in a season, and the first since Pederson. Bernard's six leadoff homers set a new Isotopes record, breaking Tony Abreu's mark of five (2009). Bernard led the team with 44-multi hit contests this season, while becoming the 14th Isotope to ever reach the 90 RBI plateau.

With only one grand slam during his professional career entering 2022, Bernard tallied two this year - July 24 vs. Sugar Land and Sept. 16 vs. Oklahoma City. His slam on Sept. 16 was historic for the Isotopes, as it was their 14th of the season, setting a new Minor League Baseball record for a team in one campaign. It also tied the Major League record of 14 team slams in one year, joining the 2000 Oakland Athletics and 2006 Cleveland Indians.

Bernard's season was highlighted by his first-ever callup to the Major Leagues, which came on Aug. 12 after 1,109 games in the minors. His emotional FaceTime call sharing the news with his mother went viral and was picked up by hundreds of local and national media outlets. Bernard batted .286 (12-for-42) with a double, three RBI and three stolen bases in 12 games with the Rockies.

Bouchard, in his fifth professional season, also had a career year, slashing .300/.404/.635 with 15 doubles, six triples, 20 homers, 44 walks and 56 RBI in 60 games for the Isotopes. He set new career-highs in homers, walks, average, OBP, slugging and OPS.

The first baseman and left fielder reached base safely in 26-straight games, the 11th longest on-base streak in the PCL in 2022, from April 24-July 14. He batted .389 with 37 hits and 19 walks during the stretch.

Bouchard also made his MLB on June 19 vs. San Diego, drawing a walk in four plate appearances. Over 27 games with the Rockies, Bouchard slashed .297/.454/.500 with six doubles, 21 walks, 11 RBI and three homers. He reached base safely in 21 of his last 23 games of the season with Colorado.

At the time of his call-up, he ranked third in the PCL in batting (.344, min. 100 at-bats), tied for ninth in homers (11), tied for 14th in RBI (33) and 15th in OPS (1.149). In his last game before his promotion on June 15 vs. Salt Lake, Bouchard belted his second two-homer game in a week and tallied his first career five RBI game.

Three days earlier on June 12, the UCLA product recorded his first career five hit game, while also tallying two doubles. Bouchard tied another Isotopes record on April 17 when he swatted two triples against Tacoma.

