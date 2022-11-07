Jake Kalish Named to PCL All-Star Team

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake starting pitcher Jake Kalish was named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team as the top left-handed starter in the league. Votes for the All-Star team were cast by the 10 league managers.

Kalish tied for the league-lead with 10 wins and led the Bees with a 2.87 ERA (minimum 45 innings pitched). The New Jersey native was also named the PCL Pitcher of the Month in May after going 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA in four starts during the month. Kalish missed nearly two months of the season with an injury suffered on July 4, but came back in September to pitch effectively out of the bullpen in eight games, holding a 3.77 ERA in the final month of the season.

Originally a 32nd round draft pick out of George Mason University by the Kansas City Royals, Kalish just completed his first season in the Los Angeles Angels organization.

