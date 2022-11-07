Warren Schaeffer Named Colorado Rockies Third Base, Infield Coach

Albuquerque Isotopes Manager Warren Schaeffer

The Colorado Rockies today announced Albuquerque Isotopes Manager Warren Schaeffer has been named the Rockies third base and infield coach for the 2023 season. This will mark Schaeffer's first Major League coaching job.

"We are extremely thrilled for Warren and his family on his promotion to the Colorado Rockies coaching staff," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "Warren did such an amazing job in Albuquerque, where he was respected by everyone he came in contact with over the last two seasons. His future is very bright and we cannot wait to see his career unfold."

During his two years at the helm of the Isotopes, Schaeffer also handled third base and infield coach duties. In 2022, The Isotopes led all of Triple-A in double plays turned and had the third-best fielding percentage in the Pacific Coast League.

Schaeffer has spent all 10 years of his coaching career with the Rockies organization. He first served as hitting coach with the Single-A Asheville Tourists from 2013-14. The following year, Schaeffer was promoted to manager, and led the Tourists to the 2015 South Atlantic League Championship Series. Schaeffer then managed Double-A Hartford for the 2018-19 seasons. Prior to the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League season, Schaeffer was named manager of the Albuquerque Isotopes. Instead of heading the Isotopes, he managed the Rockies alternate training site.

An infielder, Schaeffer was selected by Colorado in the 38th round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft out of Virginia Tech University. He spent six seasons in the Minor Leagues, including parts of two years with Triple-A Colorado Springs (2010-11).

