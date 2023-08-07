Wylie Named League Batter of the Week

Justin Wylie's unstoppable stretch for the Kansas City Monarchs has earned him some league recognition.

Wylie was named the American Association's Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week ending August 6, the league announced Monday.

Wylie smashed four home runs and three doubles in his six games this week, all at home against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. He drove in eight runs and scored 10.

The infielder's consistent production helped the Monarchs take five of six from Winnipeg, extending their lead in the American Association West Division to five games.

"Taking five out of six is hard in any series, but that's a testament to the guys in the dugout, bringing the focus every day this week," Wylie said after Sunday's 4-2 win.

It's the latest honor for Wylie, who started the American Association All-Star Game at second base for the West Division. The Chandler, Arizona native ranks second on the Monarchs with a .968 OPS. He's hit 12 home runs on the season, half of which have come in his last 12 games.

The former San Diego State and Arizona bat is in his fourth year as a pro and third at the MLB Partner League level. He hit 20 home runs and earned an All-Star nod with the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier Leauge in 2022.

Earlier this season, Wylie represented Great Britain in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Monarchs lead the American Association West by five games heading into a three-game series with Milwaukee, who lead the East Division. Fans can find streaming information at MonarchsBaseball.com/Live.

