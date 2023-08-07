Hounds Take Another Series

Oconomowoc, Wis. - Following a shutout loss last night, the DockHounds returned the favor against the Saltdogs, winning the series with a 5-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Getting just his second start on the mound for Lake Country, David Richardson was masterful. The righty scattered 5 hits across 6 scoreless innings, walking 1 and striking out 7.

Out of the bullpen, Brady Kais, Matt Mullenbach and Jojanse Torres all did their part as well, keeping the shutout intact. The three combined to keep the Saltdogs hitless in the final three innings of the ballgame.

Steven Sensley opened the second inning with a solo homer, his 5th blast with the DockHounds, getting Lake Country on the board first.

The leadoff man in the bottom of the third did more damage, as Thomas Jones hit his 10th home-run of the year, making the score 2-0.

In the fourth, it was Curtis Terry's turn. The power numbers from Terry continue to be astronomical as he hit his 10th homer, in just his 20th game with Lake Country.

Terry's two-run blast extended the Hounds lead to 4-0. Then in the sixth, Marcus Chiu lead-off the inning with a single and came around to score on a double by Marek Chlup.

That 5-0 cushion was more than enough, as the DockHounds went on to win the game by that score.

Lake Country will now take the 16-hour trip down to Cleburne, Texas, for a crucial six-game series against the Railroaders starting Tuesday night.

Following the conclusion of that series, the Hounds will return home. A three-game set against the Gary SouthShore Railcats begins Tuesday, August 15th at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

