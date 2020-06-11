WXSP-TV to Air Special Rebroadcast of Griffins' 2017 Cup-Clincher this Saturday

Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate the 2017 Calder Cup-clincher

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate the 2017 Calder Cup-clincher(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Fans can relive one of the most memorable nights in Grand Rapids sports history this Saturday, June 13 from 7-10:30 p.m. on WXSP-TV, a sister station of WOOD TV8.

That night, WXSP-TV will present a special rebroadcast of Game 6 of the 2017 Calder Cup Finals, when the Griffins defeated the Syracuse Crunch at an overflowing Van Andel Arena to capture their second American Hockey League championship in five years. The program will also be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Saturday marks the third anniversary of the only time a pro hockey team from Grand Rapids has hoisted a cup on home ice. In celebration, along with the original play-by-play of the Griffins' Bob Kaser and color commentary of WOOD TV8 sports anchor Larry Figurski, the program will include bonus video from that night's locker room celebration as well as the rally at Rosa Parks Circle that was held three days later, and it will be interspersed with interviews that the award-winning broadcast duo recently conducted with a number of notable personalities, including:

Former head coach Todd Nelson, now an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars;

Former left wing and current Detroit Red Wing Tyler Bertuzzi, the MVP of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs;

Defenseman Brian Lashoff, former captain Nathan Paetsch, and former right wing Mitch Callahan, who were also members of the Griffins' first Calder Cup team in 2013;

Current captain Matthew Ford, and defenseman Dylan McIlrath, the "missing link" in the Griffins' chase for the cup;

Former Griffins Tomas Nosek, Kyle Criscuolo, and Martin Frk, who scored the cup-clinching goal in the third period.

"We are so thankful for our long-standing partnership with WOOD TV8 and appreciate their shared enthusiasm in working together to relive one of the greatest moments in West Michigan sports history with our fans," said Kaser, the Griffins' vice president of community relations and broadcasting. "It's been a thrill to reconnect with some of the key members of that team, and it'll add a very special element to what promises to be an incredible evening."

Tune in to the rebroadcast of Game 6 of the 2017 Calder Cup Finals this Saturday, June 13 from 7-10:30 p.m. on WXSP-TV or online.

