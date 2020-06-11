Condors Cooper Marody to Release Song to Benefit the Colby Cave Memorial Fund

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Cooper Marody, an Edmonton Oilers prospect and forward with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, will release a song on Friday, June 12 to benefit the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

The song "Agape", written and performed by Marody, is in memory of his teammate and friend Colby Cave, who suddenly and tragically passed away on April 11, 2020. "Agape" is Marody's gift in song, on behalf of Colby Cave, to Colby's wife Emily.

"Agape" will be available for download on all music platforms on June 12, including Apple Music and Spotify, with all proceeds going to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

COOPER MARODY

"I am so proud to be part of this project and to release this song. This is, without a doubt, the most important song I have ever written. I am also grateful that Emily reached out to me and entrusted such a personal message to me. In so many ways, I felt like Colby was writing and singing through me and my collaborators Kyle and Gavin. All proceeds will go to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund and help Colby's legacy live on forever. I hope you all enjoy the song and it can bring you some kind of peace."

EMILY CAVE

"I want to thank Cooper Marody for this song, and specifically for using words that meant so much to Colby and I. "Agape" was a word that Colby and I said to each other because we felt that "I Love You" never fully described the amount of love we had for each other. Agape is the highest form of love. Selfless, sacrificial and unconditional love; it persists no matter the circumstance. I'm so grateful I got to experience this love with my best friend. Getting to love Colb is the best thing I will ever do and continue to do until we see each other again."

"Colb and I started three hand squeezes (meaning I love you) very early in our relationship. He would squeeze my hand in car, I would squeeze his in the grocery store, we would do it anywhere and everywhere. We did this for years. The four days Colb was in the hospital, I wasn't allowed to be with him. I got to FaceTime him twice for a few moments. I would beg him to wake up and tell him how much I loved him. I would then ask the nurse to squeeze his hands three times so he felt I was "there". I didn't want him to die "alone", so three hand squeezes through a Critical Care nurse was the closest way I could tell him that I loved him and always will. I wasn't physically there when Colb went to Heaven, but I pray through the nurse squeezing his hand like we had always done, he felt me right there beside him."

THE COLBY CAVE MEMORIAL FUND

The Colby Cave Memorial Fund was established by the Cave Family and the Edmonton Oilers to help carry on the memory and legacy of Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave, who suddenly and tragically passed away on April 11, 2020. Proceeds from the fund will go toward community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children.

Donations to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund are being accepted by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, in Colby's memory: EdmontonOilers.com/Colby

