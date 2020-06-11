Moose Announce 2019-20 Player Award Winners

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club honoured their 2019-20 player award winners this evening during their 2019-20 Player Awards Show. A replay of the event is available at moosehockey.com.

FloForm Countertops Most Valuable Player Award - Jansen Harkins

Jansen Harkins was a dominant force during his 30 AHL games this season. The North Vancouver, B.C. native recorded 31 points, tallying seven goals and 24 assists. Harkins recorded the most points by an AHL player in a month since 2016 with 24 points across 15 games in November. During that timeframe, the American Hockey League recognized Harkins twice. First as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 3, followed by the CCM/AHL Player of the Month at the conclusion of November. On Dec. 18, Harkins was recalled by the Winnipeg Jets for the first time in his career. The 2015 second round pick tallied an assist in his first NHL game and went on to record seven points (2G, 5A) in 29 games with the Jets. The only time he returned to the AHL was to participate in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

2018-19 Winner: Eric Comrie

Manitoba Moose Leading Scorer Award - Seth Griffith

This is the second straight season Seth Griffith led the Moose in scoring, recording 41 points (21G, 20A) in 58 games. He is just the third player in franchise history to pace the team in back-to-back campaigns and the first since the 2003-2004 season. Griffith led the team in goals, while averaging 0.71 points per game on the way to his fifth consecutive 40-point season.

2018-19 Winner: Seth Griffith

Manitoba Moose Best Defenceman Award - Cameron Schilling

Cameron Schilling finished second among Moose defenders this season with 24 points (5G, 19A), while leading the team's blue-liners in goals and shots. In all three of his seasons with the Moose, Schilling has finished in the top two in defensive scoring and ranks sixth on the team's all-time list for points by a defenceman. Schilling finished second on the Moose with a plus-seven rating.

2018-19 Winner: Tucker Poolman

Manitoba Moose Rookie of the Year Award - Mikhail Berdin

Mikhail Berdin appeared in 42 games with the Moose during his first full AHL season. The Ufa, Rus. native tied for the league-lead in games played by a goaltender and tied for sixth in wins (20), finishing second among his rookie counterparts. Berdin held the third-highest save percentage (.910) among rookie netminders this season and ranked seventh in the group for goals-against average (2.89). Berdin's play was recognized by the league in November when he was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 17.

2018-19 Winner: Logan Stanley

EPRA - Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award - Jimmy Oligny

This marks the second time in Jimmy Oligny's six-season AHL career he has been named a team's community player of the year (Milwaukee - 2016). Outside of full-team events, Oligny participated in multiple programs including a 'Welcome to Winnipeg' skate with the True North Youth Foundation, meet and greets through the team's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative and recording video messages in French and English for Project 11. On the ice, Oligny enjoyed a career season, recording new highs in goals (4), assists (12) and points (16).

2018-19 Winner: Peter Stoykewych

Delta Air Lines Three Stars Award - Seth Griffith

Seth Griffith earned 100 star points throughout the 2019-20 season. In 32 home games, Griffith was named the first star of the game six times and was awarded the second star of the game once. Griffith tallied 25 points, including 13 goals and 12 assists to lead the Moose in scoring on home ice this season. The veteran forward posted four multi-goal games, including two hat tricks at Bell MTS Place during the season. The final Delta Air Lines Three Stars standings are available here: moosehockey.com/community/3stars/

2018-19 Winner: Eric Comrie

Moose 20th Season All-Time Team

In addition to announcing the team's 2019-20 award winners, the Moose capped-off their 20th Season by revealing the club's 20th Season All-Time Team.

Position Player Statistics

Forward Jason Jaffray 158G-244A-402PTS, 493GP

Forward Mike Keane 36G-78A-114PTS, 365GP

Forward Jimmy Roy 101G-111A-212PTS, 603GP

Defence Nolan Baumgartner 41G-144A-185PTS, 385GP

Defence Brian Chapman 23G-135A-158PTS, 447GP

Goaltender Cory Schneider 84-45-5, 2.31GAA, .921SV%

