Wrapping up the 2023-24 Season

May 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The 2023-24 season is officially in the books, so to wrap it all up let's take a look at how each player on the roster fared statistically, a one-sentence summary of their year and what their status is for next season.

Mike Benning

72gp, 9g-17a-26pts

The blue liner made an impact in his first pro season, ranking second among team defensemen with 26 points and nine goals - the latter a mark that stands as the second-most in franchise history for a rookie defenseman - and standing as the only Checker to appear in all 72 regular season games.

Contract status for next season: Year three of three-year entry-level deal

Matt Kiersted

57gp, 4g-11a-15pts

After missing a month of action due to injury early in the season, Kiersted was a steady force on the back end for Charlotte and posted the second-best plus-minus figure on the team.

Contract status for next season: Unrestricted free agent (UFA)

Casey Fitzgerald

69gp, 4g-17a-21pts

In his first season with the Checkers Fitzgerald played more games than he has in any single campaign across his career, provided a strong physical presence on the blue line and matched a career high with four goals - all of which came in his final 10 games of the regular season.

Contract status for next season: UFA

Ben Steeves

8gp, 1g-1a-2pts

Joined the team after the conclusion of his college season and recorded his first pro goal and assist.

Contract status for next season: Year one of two-year entry-level deal

Zach Uens

2gp, 0g-0a-0pts

Appeared in two games early in the season for Charlotte and spent the majority of the year with the ECHL's Florida Everblades, where he ranked third among team defensemen in scoring.

Contract status for next season: Year three of three-year entry-level deal

Mitch Vande Sompel

16gp, 3g-31-6pts

Joined the Checkers via an AHL swap that sent Jake Wise to Chicago at the deadline, then proved to be a significant piece on the back end for Charlotte - the team went 11-4-1-0 after adding him while outscoring their opponents 50-32.

Contract status for next season: UFA

Rasmus Asplund

67gp, 9g-35a-44pts

In his first AHL action since the 2020-21 season, Asplund was an impressive playmaker for the Checkers - leading the team in assists and ranking second in points (both career highs) while serving as an alternate captain following Lucas Carlsson's season-ending injury.

Contract status for next season: Restricted free agent (RFA)

Will Lockwood

32gp, 12g-12a-24pts

Lockwood spent a sizeable chunk of the season with Florida logging a career-best 26 NHL games, but he made a substantial impact during his stints with Charlotte at the beginning and end of the season, as his 0.78 goals-per-game average ranked second on the team.

Contract status for next season: Year two of two-year, two-way NHL contract

Mackie Samoskevich

62gp, 22g-32a-54pts

The 21-year-old turned in one of the strongest rookie campaigns by a Checker ever, with his 54 points ranking third in the AHL among first-year pros and trailing only Zac Dalpe for the highest total by a rookie in franchise history.

Contract status for next season: Contract status for next season: Year three of three-year entry-level deal

Riley Bezeau

32gp, 3g-4a-7pts

Started the year on a strong pace before a shoulder injury forced him to ultimately undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season - he has a couple more months of recovery left but says that he'll be "good to go" for training camp.

Contract status for next season: Year two of two-year AHL contract

Patrick Khodorenko

65gp, 7g-20a-27pts

Coming off a season lost to injury, Khodorenko bounced back by setting a career high in helpers (a mark that ranked fifth on the team) and matching his highest point output as well.

Contract status for next season: UFA

Uvis Balinskis

37gp, 3g-18a-21pts

The Latvian blue liner split his first North American season between the NHL and AHL levels, tying for third among team defensemen in scoring and ranking second in assists despite only appearing in half of the campaign.

Contract status for next season: Year one of two-year, one-way NHL deal

Skyler Brind'Amour

54gp, 3g-5a-8pts

Brind'Amour battled through a couple different injuries in his first pro campaign and carved out a role for himself as the fourth-line center and dependable penalty killer.

Contract status for next season: Year two of two-year AHL deal

Mark Senden

11gp, 0g-0a-0pts

The rookie forward appeared sporadically for the Checkers during the first half of the season but spent the majority of the year with the Everblades, where he ranked seventh on the team in scoring.

Contract status for next season: UFA

Gerry Mayhew

68gp, 19g-18a-37pts

The veteran forward was once again a key offensive driver for the Checkers and put up points in bunches, registering 10 multi-point outings along the way.

Contract status for next season: UFA

Alexander True

55gp, 4g-15a-19pts

Fresh off a run to the Calder Cup Finals with Coachella Valley that saw him log 98 games in 2022-23, True returned to Charlotte and established himself as the team's first-line center and a dependable piece at the faceoff dot.

Contract status for next season: UFA

Zac Dalpe

67gp, 17g-13a-30pts

The Checkers captain hit several milestones during the 2023-24 season, becoming the franchise leader in goals and games played and appearing in his 700th pro game - all while logging his third consecutive 30-point campaign with the team.

Contract status for next season: Year two of two-year, two-way NHL deal

Dennis Cesana

21gp, 0g-1a-1pts

Cesana's second full pro season often saw him as the seventh defenseman, rotating into the lineup when called upon throughout the year while also lighting up his first career ECHL stint with seven points in 10 games with the Everblades.

Contract status for next season: Year one of one-year AHL deal (signed in February)

Ryan McAllister

37gp, 8g-11a-19pts

The plan for McAllister coming into his rookie season was to work on rounding out his game for the pro level, and that's what happened for the 22-year-old who was in and out of the lineup throughout the year but chipped in offensively when called upon - especially on the power play, where he posted seven helpers.

Contract status for next season: Year two of three-year entry-level deal

Justin Sourdif

58gp, 12g-26a-38pts

Sourdif took a big step in year two, emerging as a high-end offensive force for the Checkers while bringing a strong physical edge and prowess in the faceoff circle.

Contract status for next season: Year three of three-year entry-level deal

Wilmer Skoog

49gp, 22g-9a-31pts

Skoog didn't score his first goal of the season until Jan.7, but from that point on only two others scored more goals in the AHL, and that red-hot run not only snagged him a share of the team goals lead, it earned him an NHL deal with Florida.

Contract status for next season: Year one of a one-year, two-way NHL deal

Evan Nause

9gp, 0g-1a-1pts

The 2021 second-round pick spent the first few months of his rookie season with Charlotte and returned for the regular season finale - in the meantime he posted five assists in 28 games for the Everblades.

Contract status for next season: Year two of three-year entry-level deal

Santtu Kinnunen

68gp, 4g-17a-21pts

Kinnunen came out of the gates hot in his sophomore campaign, and while the offensive production slowed down, he emerged as a dependable piece on a Charlotte blue line that stifled opponents throughout the season.

Contract status for next season: RFA

Cam Morrison

45gp, 5g-6a-11pts

Aside from a strong stint with the Everblades (5g, 1a in 8 games), Morrison carved out a spot with the Checkers and logged a career-best amount of games at the AHL level.

Contract status for next season: UFA

Lucas Carlsson

52gp, 15g-24a-39pts

After turning in a historically dominant performance last season, Carlsson was on a similar pace this year until suffering a torn ACL in late February - the blue liner is currently recovering from surgery but is hopeful that he'll be ready for next season.

Contract status for next season: UFA

Patrick Giles

66gp, 13g-10a-23pts

Giles made a big jump in year two, scoring as many goals as he had points last season (13) and adding 10 helpers while continuing to be a commanding presence up front for Charlotte.

Contract status for next season: RFA

Andy Welinski

8gp, 0g-0a-0pts

Added on a PTO for the home stretch of the season, Welinski stepped into a role on a Charlotte back end that lost Lucas Carlsson to injury and Uvis Balinskis to NHL recall

Contract status for next season: UFA

Brendan Perlini

37gp, 9g-11a-20pts

The veteran forward spent the entirety of the season on a PTO with Charlotte and provided some offensive pop when inserted into the lineup - most notably a key two-point effort in the Queen City Outdoor Classic.

Contract status for next season: UFA

Mack Guzda

2gp, 1-1-0, 2.02 GAA, .930 SV%

Guzda started two of the first four games for Charlotte this season and looked solid between the pipes in year two, but after backing up the next couple of games the netminder was sidelined due to injury and missed the rest of the season - head coach Geordie Kinnear called it "unfortunate" but "hopefully he gets healthy and he can build moving forward."

Contract status for next season: RFA

Spencer Knight

45gp, 25-14-5, 2.41 GAA, .905 SV%

The 13th overall pick in 2019, Knight spent the full season in Charlotte and was stellar as the workhorse for the Checkers - especially during a red-hot stretch late in the year that saw him post three shutouts over a four-game run.

Contract status for next season: Year two of three-year, one-way deal

Magnus Hellberg

8gp, 5-2-0, 2.34 GAA, .898 SV%

The veteran netminder was brought in at the NHL trade deadline in a swap for Ludovic Waeber and brought some strong play to the goalie tandem down the final stretch of the season.

Contract status for next season: UFA

