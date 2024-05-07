Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate 1994 Canucks at Game #3 of Calder Cup Playoffs Pacific Division Semifinals

May 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks unveiled plans today for Game #3 of the Pacific Division Semifinals, as the Canucks host the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, May 8. Game #3 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Vancouver Canucks team that went to the Stanley Cup Final, with the night celebrating the accomplishments of that team and looking to bring the momentum of the '94 Canucks team to the Abbotsford Centre.

"As the Abbotsford Canucks return home, we look back to 1994 for inspiration and motivation," said Rick Comeau, General Manager, Abbotsford Centre. "We are excited to see this series arrive in the Fraser Valley and celebrate the 1994 Stanley Cup Finalists with our fans while helping push Abbotsford to victory."

Game #3 will see the first 1,000 fans in the building receive a free Abbotsford Canucks hat, and from 6:00-7:00 p.m., prices on select concession items will travel back to 1994, with $5.00 Budweiser and $3.00 Grimm's Original Sizzlin' Smokies at Section 117.

Prior to the game, there will also be a ceremonial puck drop, featuring 1994 alumni, including Kirk McLean, Dave Babych, and Geoff Courtnall.

Throughout the game, be sure to find numerous 1994 and Vancouver Canucks alumni around the Abbotsford Centre signing autographs, including McLean, Babych, and Courtnall in Section 101 and Garry Monahan and Dennis Kearns in Section 114.

Archway Food Justice will be in Community Corner at Section 116, and there will also be a signed Trevor Linden jersey giveaway and a signed, game worn Artūrs Šilovs Abbotsford Canucks jersey auction located at Guest Services at Section 104, with bidding starting at $100.

Tickets for Games 3, 4, and 5 are still available at abbotsfordcanucks.com/tickets.

