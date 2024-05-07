Ads Set Home Opener for 2024-25 Season

May 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that their home opener for the 2024-25 season will be on Saturday, October 19th at Panther Arena. In addition, the team also announced five more dates that will be home games for the team next year.

Those dates include:

1) Saturday, October 19-Home Opener

2) Friday, December 27

3) Saturday, January 25

4) Saturday, February 8

5) Saturday, February 22

6) Saturday, March 8

Game times and opponents will be announced later this summer when the complete American Hockey League schedule is released.

Back to the current season, the Admirals will look to stave off elimination in their best-of-five division semifinals against Texas as they host game three on Wednesday May 8th at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Games four and five, if necessary, will be Friday, May 10th and Sunday, May 12th, respectively.

