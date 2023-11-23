Wranglers Blank Roadrunners

Back in the win column.

The Wranglers snapped their two-game skid on Wednesday night as they picked up a big 4-0 win against the Tucson Roadrunners at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Adam Klapka and Ben Jones both scored a pair of goals, while Matt Coronato added two assists in the contest.

Dustin Wolf (7-2-0) turned aside all 24 shots he faced to pick up his second shutout of the season.

The first period was scoreless, with Wolf stopping five shots in the Calgary net, while Matthew Villalta stopped nine for Tucson.

Calgary went 0-for-2 on the powerplay in the opening frame.

The Wranglers would take the lead in the second period.

At the 5:09 mark, Ilya Solovyov kept the puck in at the offensive blueline and drove down the half-wall, then spotted Klapka driving the net with a head of steam and found him with a tape-to-tape pass.

Klapka did the rest, redirecting the puck into the net.

1-0 after 40 minutes.

The Wranglers' powerplay came through in the third period.

1:53 into the frame, Coronato had the puck on his stick and showed outstanding vision spotting Klapka at the far side of the net, ripping a pass cross-seam that Klapka tipped in for his second goal of the game. 2-0.

Then, with both teams skating 4-on-4, Emilio Pettersen drew three Tucson defenders to him as he barreled into the zone, then found a wide-open Jones, who blasted home a one-timer to extend the lead. 3-0.

Jones would add his second goal of the game in the final minute (19:04) as Coronato sent him in on a breakaway and he slid the puck five-hole on Vallalta.

4-0 final.

