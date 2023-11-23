Anderson and Guttman Earn Call-Up to Blackhawks, Jordan Recalled from Indy

November 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forwards Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman from the Rockford IceHogs. In addition, the IceHogs announced that forward Zach Jordan has been recalled from the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Anderson, 25, leads Rockford in scoring with 16 points (7G, 9A). The forward posted six points (4G, 2A) in 24 games with the Blackhawks last season after recording three points (2G, 1A) in 14 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Anderson has appeared in 96 NHL games over the course of his career.

Guttman, 24, ranks fifth on the IceHogs in scoring with nine points (3G, 6A) in 12 games. The second year center out of Denver University notched a goal and two assists in his last IceHogs game on Nov. 21 against the Manitoba Moose. Guttman skated in 14 games with the Blackhawks last season and tabbed six points (4G, 2A). He scored one goal in three games with Chicago this season.

Jordan, 26, has skated in one game with the IceHogs this season. With Indy, the forward has produced six points (2G, 4A) in eight games at the ECHL level.

The IceHogs face the Milwaukee Admirals tomorrow at the BMO Center at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.