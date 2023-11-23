Anaheim Ducks Assign Chase De Leo to San Diego
November 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned left wing Chase De Leo to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
De Leo, 28 (10/25/95), has appeared in seven career NHL games with Anaheim (2018-21), New Jersey (2021-22) and Winnipeg (2015-16). A native of La Mirada, Calif., De Leo made his Anaheim debut Mar. 30, 2019 at Edmonton, becoming the fourth Southern California native to play for the Ducks.
The 5-9, 186-pound forward began the season on Injured Reserve and has yet to make an appearance this season. In 2022-23, De Leo recorded 9-14# points in 22 games, pacing the Gulls in points per game (1.05) while serving as the club's captain. De Leo has earned 120-181=301 points in 442 career AHL contests with San Diego, Utica and Manitoba.
