Roadrunners Open Trip with Split in Calgary

November 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' Josh Doan battles Calg' ary Wranglers' Dustin Wolf

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Calgary Wranglers) Tucson Roadrunners' Josh Doan battles Calg' ary Wranglers' Dustin Wolf(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Calgary Wranglers)

CALGARY, AB - The Tucson Roadrunners dropped a Thanksgiving Eve matchup with Calgary 4-0 to fall to 8-6-0-1 on the season. The game was 1-0 heading to the third period.

The first period was a track meet back and forth between the two teams but would ultimately result in a 0-0 score. The Roadrunners flashed their strong penalty-kill unit killing off two minor penalties throughout the period. Tucson netminder Matthew Villalta was sharp in the frame stopping all nine Calgary shots on goal.

Just after the five-minute mark of period two it would be Calgary who found the back of the net and broke the 0-0 pitcher's duel. After two more penalty-kills for the Roadrunners the second frame would come to an end still 1-0 Calgary. Matthew Villalta was again, phenomenal as he stopped 12/13 shots from the Wranglers.

The third period became a scoring frenzy for the Wranglers, but the box score might tell a different story than anyone who tuned in. Matthew Villalta was making save after save to keep the Roadrunners in the game and was only beaten on the power-play, an odd-man rush at four-on-four and on a breakaway. Calgary would score goal two of the evening just under two minutes into the period. At the 11:41 mark they would add the third, and then cap it off with a fourth in the final minute of play. Tucson will look to bounce back in Henderson against the Silver Knights on Saturday afternoon.

"If you're in a one goal game on the road it's a good look but we couldn't get over the hump. We'll stay out of the box this weekend and get Matty (Villalta) some help" said Forward Zach Sanford after Tucson's 4-0 loss to Calgary.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.