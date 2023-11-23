Roadrunners Open Trip with Split in Calgary
November 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson Roadrunners' Josh Doan battles Calg' ary Wranglers' Dustin Wolf
(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Calgary Wranglers)
CALGARY, AB - The Tucson Roadrunners dropped a Thanksgiving Eve matchup with Calgary 4-0 to fall to 8-6-0-1 on the season. The game was 1-0 heading to the third period.
The first period was a track meet back and forth between the two teams but would ultimately result in a 0-0 score. The Roadrunners flashed their strong penalty-kill unit killing off two minor penalties throughout the period. Tucson netminder Matthew Villalta was sharp in the frame stopping all nine Calgary shots on goal.
Just after the five-minute mark of period two it would be Calgary who found the back of the net and broke the 0-0 pitcher's duel. After two more penalty-kills for the Roadrunners the second frame would come to an end still 1-0 Calgary. Matthew Villalta was again, phenomenal as he stopped 12/13 shots from the Wranglers.
The third period became a scoring frenzy for the Wranglers, but the box score might tell a different story than anyone who tuned in. Matthew Villalta was making save after save to keep the Roadrunners in the game and was only beaten on the power-play, an odd-man rush at four-on-four and on a breakaway. Calgary would score goal two of the evening just under two minutes into the period. At the 11:41 mark they would add the third, and then cap it off with a fourth in the final minute of play. Tucson will look to bounce back in Henderson against the Silver Knights on Saturday afternoon.
"If you're in a one goal game on the road it's a good look but we couldn't get over the hump. We'll stay out of the box this weekend and get Matty (Villalta) some help" said Forward Zach Sanford after Tucson's 4-0 loss to Calgary.
Images from this story
