WOYK, YCEA to Host Career Fair at PeoplesBank Park on October 17

(York, Pa.) - SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) will match up hiring companies and local career seekers next month when the two organizations partner again to present their Career Fair on October 17 at PeoplesBank Park in downtown York.

More than 60 area companies are expected to take part in the Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that Thursday. They range from staffing companies, package and delivery organizations, and nursing and rehabilitation corporations to financial service companies, food and beverage corporations, equipment providers, and many employers in between. Employers hiring individuals with criminal history will also attend. Participating companies will fill the concourse of PeoplesBank Park and meet with career seekers to discuss full- and part-time opportunities. Attendees will also benefit from engagement with career training programs.

"These companies are eager to tap into the talent and drive of our community," said YCEA President & CEO Kevin Schreiber. "We are excited to help spotlight both the terrific opportunities at area businesses and the members of our community who are ready to help those businesses grow and succeed."

"It's a pleasure to again partner with our friends at YCEA to benefit our listeners and neighbors and the businesses that support this community," said WOYK General Manager Darrell Henry. "Our previous events were a tremendous success, and we're looking forward to many new stories about the great additions these businesses will make to their workforces in 2019."

The collaboration between WOYK and YCEA is further supported by the York Revolution and the York Career Fair Committee.

Career Fair prep sessions will be held during the first week of October, and attendees of those sessions will be able to access bus passes and gas cards and access the career fair before it opens to the public. Dates will be announced and promoted in the next week.

PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.

