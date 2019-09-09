Mazzaro Fans Nine as Ducks Win 11th Straight

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the York Revolution 4-0 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Lew Ford gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single to center field. It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh when Deibinson Romero crushed a two-out, three-run home run to left, extending the Ducks lead to four.

Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro (9-4) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out a season-high nine batters. Revolution starter Mitch Atkins (10-5) took the loss, yielding one run on six hits and three walks over six innings with three strikeouts. Felix Carvallo, Myles Smith and Ismael Cabrera combined for three scoreless innings of relief for the Flock.

Ford led the Flock with two hits, an RBI and a run. Rey Fuentes and Hector Sanchez each added two hits and a run.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their four-game set on Tuesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Breast Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark, and following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. The Ducks will be wearing commemorative pink jerseys during the game, and fans can bid on the jerseys through the top of the seventh inning by visiting the auction tables located outside the Waddle In Shop. Left-hander Brian Matusz (1-2, 3.90) takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution righty Dan Minor (7-8, 5.12).

