Bees Conclude Great Homestand With Twin-Bill Sweep Of Barnstormers

(New Britain, CT - September 8, 2019) - The New Britain Bees (30-27, 65-61) took both games of a single-admission doubleheader from the Lancaster Barnstormers (22-36, 46-82) at New Britain Stadium on Sunday afternoon, winning game one 1-0 while taking game two 3-1 as both contests lasted seven innings of play.

In game one, New Britain starting pitcher David Roseboom (4-2) went the distance for his first complete game of the season, firing seven scoreless innings on just two hits allowed while striking out eight. Lancaster starting pitcher Jonathan Albaladejo (2-11) was tagged with the complete game loss, giving up one run on three hits (one home run) in six innings on the mound, walking three (one intentionally), striking out two, and committing a balk.

After Albaladejo began his day on the bump erasing the first five batters he faced, Zach Collier (celebrating his 29th birthday) stepped up to the plate with two out and the bases empty in the last of the second and cracked a solo home run just over the right field wall for his sixth big fly of the campaign to put the Bees out in front 1-0. The four-bagger by the birthday boy would be all the run support that Roseboom would need as the southpaw closed the ballgame out by retiring the final 14 men he faced and 16 of the last 17 overall as Lancaster was only able to manage two singles across 23 batters faced in the entire matchup. Collier and Ozzie Martinez each had one of the two hits for the Bees in the triumph.

In game two, New Britain starting pitcher Sammy Gervacio registered a no-decision, surrendering one run on two hits (one home run) in three innings pitched, walking and striking out a pair. Lancaster starting pitcher Alejandro Chacin also did not factor in the game's final outcome, allowing one run on two hits in three innings of work, walking and striking out two. Jim Fuller retired all three batters he faced in the top of the seventh for his team-leading 21st save overall.

Lancaster took a 1-0 advantage versus Gervacio in the top half of inning number one when Joe Terdoslavich tallied an inside-the-park home run into the right field corner for his 22nd round tripper in 2019. The boys from the Hardware City answered right back in the home half of the frame against Chacin to get even thanks to an RBI base knock to right from Mike Carp that allowed Darren Ford to score after he walked to begin the rally. In the fourth, a Martinez run-scoring triple immediately followed by an RBI base hit courtesy of Rando Moreno gave the game its final score of 3-1 as the Bees finished their eight-game homestand 7-1 while improving to 20-8 in their last 28 games and 8-1 in September. Moreno had two hits en route to the victory.

