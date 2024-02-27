Workman and Galvin Sign as Position Players for the 2024 Season

Wausau, WI. - Shortstop Bitner Workman and Outfielder Max Galvin are preparing to take the field for the Wausau Woodchucks during the upcoming 2024 season.

SS - Bitner Workman | 6'1" | L/R | So. | BYU

Heiling from Queen Creek, Arizona, Bitner Workman was ranked the 13th best player out of Arizona prior to his arrival at BYU for his freshman year, boasting a .419 career batting average at Basha High School. He has exhibited his patience at this plate this year so far, drawing 3 walks in 4 plate appearances so far for the Cougars.

OF - Max Galvin | 6'2" | L/L | Jr. | Oklahoma State University

Max Galvin played his first two seasons at Miami Dade College, showcasing his impressive power at the plate. In 51 games last season, Galvin put up a .400 batting average with six homeruns, three triples, and 17 doubles to drive 41 RBIs.

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

