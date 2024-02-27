Dock Spiders Daily Specials Return for 2024

February 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Daily Specials have been a popular part of Dock Spiders games since the team's arrival for the 2017 season. For the eighth-straight year, many fan favorites are back - and some new additions join the mix! The popular 'Bang For Your Buck' nights return for Tuesday nights and each Friday home game will once again conclude with our popular fireworks show. $5 Ticket nights, Old Fashioned specials, Craft Brews & Brats, Kids Run the Bases, and Autograph Sundays round out the slate! Individual game tickets will be available beginning on Leap Day, Thursday, February 29 at 9:00 a.m.

PROMOTIONS FOR DAYS OF THE WEEK:

MONDAY: $5 Ticket Special presented by WFRV-TV Channel 5 - Enjoy $5 tickets with Channel 5 while supplies last, courtesy of WFRV-TV.

TUESDAY: Bang For Your Buck with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

WEDNESDAY: Drink Wisconsinbly Wednesdays with Sunny 97.7 - Enjoy half-priced Drink Wisconsinbly Old Fashioneds at each Wednesday home game.

THURSDAY:Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage - Enjoy Sheboygan brats for $3 and fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16 oz. craft beer for $3 each.

FRIDAY: Fireworks Fridays - The popular post-game fireworks show will follow each Friday home game this season! May 31 will be brought to you by Lamers Bus Lines, June 14 and June 28 by Destination Lake Winnebago Region, July 12 by LEB Insurance Group, July 19 by Marine Credit Union, August 2 by MICHELS Corporation, and August 9 by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

SATURDAY: Kids Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W - All kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

SUNDAY: Autograph Sundays presented by Kwik Trip - Stay after the game to collect autographs from Weaver and your favorite players.

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.

