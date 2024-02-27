Hometown Player Signed

The Duluth Huskies are pleased to introduce two homegrown talents as our first players signed for the 2024 Northwoods League Season.

The Duluth Huskies are proud to announce local baseball standout Charlie Sutherland to our roster for the upcoming season! A product of Duluth East and current University of Minnesota freshman, Sutherland was a 3-year starter and 2-year captain in high school. During his senior season Charlie was awarded All-Conference and All-Section honors which resulted in a spot on the Play Ball! Minnesota All-Star team. Perfect Game ranked him as the number 6 player in the state and the number 1 player at his position in the class of 2023.

In regards to joining the Huskies for the 2024 season, Charlie said " Growing up in Duluth, It's always been a desire of mine to play for the Huskies.When I got the opportunity, I jumped on it right away."

Besides baseball, Charlie is very interested in the field of neuroscience, music, and learning how visualization can help improve his game. His hobbies include spending time outdoors, lake life, and hanging out with his friends and his family.

Our second player that we are proud to introduce is Esko native and current Minnesota State University, Mankato freshman: Cale Haugen!

Cale comes to the Huskies with a very decorated history of success throughout his baseball career. His accolades include, 3x All-Conference, 3x All-Section, 3x All-Area, 2x All-State, 2x Academic All-State, 2023 Class AA Player of the Year, and 2023 Class AA State Champion with Esko. MaxPrep awarded Cale national recognition.

