WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced that on occasion, they will change their name to "Los Wepas de Worcester' during the 2021 home baseball season. Part of Minor League Baseball's larger "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," the season-long series embraces the culture and color of the Hispanic and Latino communities.

Â¡Wepa! is a Spanish expression of excited happiness. The WooSox are one of 76 teams invited to participate.

The concept of naming the team after the popular phrase, "Â¡Wepa!" came from Worcester resident Daniel Velazquez at a WooSox Fan Plan Meeting on February 13, 2020 at Centro Inc. in Worcester.

"I am an artist myself; part of it was the alliteration," said Velazquez. "Any Latin person you come across, you can say, 'Wepa', and they will know exactly what you're saying. It's almost like a Batman comic book when you see, 'Bam!' pop out of the page."

Velazquez will be honored with a Ceremonial First Pitch prior to the first Los Wepas de Worcester game set to take place at Polar Park on Sunday, June 6 at 1:05 pm vs. the Rochester Red Wings.

The games in which the team is expected to wear Los Wepas caps and jerseys are listed below:

Sunday, June 6 at 1:05 pm vs. Rochester

Tuesday, July 27 at 6:35 pm vs. Buffalo

Sunday, August 1 at 1:05 pm vs. Buffalo

Friday, August 13 at 6:35 pm vs.Syracuse

Saturday, August 14 at 4:05 pm vs. Syracuse

Wednesday, August 18 at 6:35 pm vs.Scranton/WB

Tuesday, September 7 at 6:35 pm vs. Lehigh Valley

Not only will the team change its name on designated "Copa de la Diversión" nights but will celebrate the local Latino communities through ballpark music, food, entertainment, and community spotlights. The WooSox have created a Wepa Advisory Committee comprising Latino community leaders to contribute ideas regarding inclusion and the presentation of various points of pride in Latino culture.

"Every Red Sox fan knows the massive contribution made by our players from Latin America," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Where would we be without David Ortiz? Who would we be without Pedro Martinez? And what would we be without our Hispanic and

Latino fans? Our National Pastime is filled with colossal and colorful contributions from players and fans from so many Spanish-speaking cultures, and we are honored to be one of Baseball's invitees to display our respect and celebration.

"Worcester is a marvelous multicultural center, and we look forward to embracing fans from all backgrounds at every game. This value extends beyond and deeper than the select games in which we don the Los Wepas garb.

"Thanks to the substantial dialogue with leaders and members of the Latino community, we have partnerships with restaurants, barbershops, media, and more small businesses, and we are continuing to build relationships throughout this welcoming, baseball-loving community."

Members of the Wepa Advisory Committee include:

Manny Alvarado Executive Producer and Program Director at Unity Radio 97.9FM

Eric Batista Director, Office of Urban Innovation, City of Worcester

George Cortes Civil Rights and Diversity Consultant- Conflict Resolution Mediator

Elizabeth Cruz Secretary of LABO (Latin American Business Organization)

Jensy Diaz Expresso Latin Radio

Mari Gonzalez Executive Director, El Buen Samaritano

Paul Hernandez Senior Project Manager at Family Health Center in Worcester

Edgar Luna City of Worcester Business Development Manager

Ibere Reis Executive Director of Worcester Brazilian Association

Jose Rentas President of LABO (Latin American Business Organization)

The Honorable Sarai Rivera Worcester City Councilor

Gladys Rodriguez Senior District Representative - Congressman James P. McGovern

Tania Romero Presidente at CCDW-Casa Cultural Dominicana de Worcester

Tina Velazquez Chief Operating Officer at CENTRO

