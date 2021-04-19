Jumbo Shrimp & 121 Financial Credit Union to Host Second Annual Virtual Coloring Contest

April 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and 121 Financial (pronounced "One to One"), Jacksonville's hometown credit union, are teaming up again to host the second annual virtual coloring contest, running through May 3. Free and open to the community, "kids" young and old can download a coloring sheet of Jumbo Shrimp mascot "Scampi" at https://go.121fcu.org/scampis-back-2021 and then enter a picture of their best work via the same page.

There is no limit to the number of entries and the public can vote for their favorites. Coloring-sheet printouts can also be picked up at 121 Financial Credit Union branches, using the drive-thru teller lanes.

On May 4, the Jumbo Shrimp and 121 Financial will award three cash (gift card) prizes: $250 for first place; $100 for second place; $50 for third; and $100 for the people's choice.

In January 2020, 121 Financial acquired the naming rights to the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville and introduced 121 Financial Ballpark.

Visit https://go.121fcu.org/scampis-back-2021 for more information and to download your coloring sheet.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.