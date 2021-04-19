Indy RBI Ready for Successful 2021 Season

April 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







Back in the early 1980s, Mike Lennox was experiencing instability in his line of work. Out of college, Lennox worked in the radio business bouncing from station to station, but it did not provide a stable life at home. In his twenties at the time and newly engaged, Lennox transitioned into public relations and marketing work, landing his first job off the airwaves with the Indiana Department of Commerce in its Tourism Development Division. He was a supportive team member for its Wander Indiana campaign that promoted tourism opportunities for the entire state, but the gig still left him unfulfilled.

In the late 80s, Lennox joined the Family Service Association of Indianapolis as its director of development, and it was there where he found his calling. He attended an intense 7-day fundraising course through The Fund Raising School, which is now part of the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, and was mesmerized.

"This is it," Lennox, the current Executive Director at Indy RBI, remembered thinking at the time. "I quickly learned that I wanted to help raise money for the less fortunate, but the right opportunity just wasn't there for me yet."

Insert Milt Thompson, an active member on the Indianapolis Indians Board of Directors. Lennox gives Thompson, who attended the same church as him and became a close friend, a ton of credit for getting him to where he is today.

"Milt knew I wasn't happy with the work I had been doing, so he told me one day, 'I've got a job for you if you want it.'" Lennox said.

The offer was to help run an inner-city baseball program called the Indiana Amateur Baseball Association, a nonprofit Thompson had originally founded in 1982. Lennox received the offer in March 1996. He accepted, but soon after he experienced one of the biggest hurdles he would have to overcome.

"I went to Lilly Endowment and asked for a $100,000 grant to help get IABA off its feet again. It felt like we were shooting for the moon and this was a make-or-break situation," Lennox recalled. "Once we received that contribution, we hit the ground running."

Still in his first year, Lennox was part of IABA's request to join Major League Baseball's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) initiative. It didn't take long for that approval, and the positive impact on inner-city youth and families - providing every kid the chance to play baseball or softball each summer - has since been noticeable.

"Every kid is given the chance to play, but it's not just the kids who benefit from our Indy RBI program... truthfully, the parents and mentors to these student-athletes learn a lot about themselves every summer," Lennox said. "[The parents] grow as individuals and realize that our leagues are not focused on the winning and losing, but rather on the idea of creating major league citizens. We practice good sportsmanship, teamwork, and try to foster positive off-the-field behavior."

In a normal year, Indy RBI has nearly 2,000 participants in youth baseball and softball for various age groups. Teams play mostly at Forest Manor Park, Rhodius Park, Christian Park and Garfield Park, with many Indianapolis Public School (IPS) and charter school fields used for the older divisions. However, 35% of those approximate 2,000 ballplayers are unable to cover the $25 registration fee, which equates to nearly $15,000 in registration costs covered by Indy RBI alone each summer. That is where partners like Indianapolis Indians Charities, or individuals in the community, have and still can step up to the plate.

Now in his 25th year with Indy RBI, Lennox understands that the organization's successes aren't possible without great partners like Indianapolis Indians Charities.

"We were at a disadvantage for years because we do not have a major league team [in Indianapolis]," he said. "The RBI programs in Chicago, Cincinnati, St. Louis, any city with a major league team, they are funded six figures by those clubs. Fortunately for us, four or five years ago, the Indianapolis Indians increased their support to us to help cover registration fees, uniform costs, field projects and umpire dues."

And the relationship has only strengthened from there.

Indianapolis Indians Charities recently made a three-year commitment of $300,000 to cover team sponsorships, events and league programming. Also, in partnership with the Indianapolis Parks Department, Indians staff has committed itself to spending Indy Do Day renovating a city park diamond that will be used by Indy RBI and other inner-city schools. In years' past, staff has volunteered renovating fields at Forest Manor Park and Manual High School. Further, internal work by Indians staff to rework Indy RBI's website and social channels has not gone unnoticed by Lennox, either.

"Everything Indianapolis Indians Charities and the Indians staff has done over the last couple years has been nothing short of amazing," he said.

With a season that begins in early May and wraps up with Indy RBI hosting a regional in mid-July, the 2021 season will come and go in the blink of an eye, meaning the time to act - and support - is now.

Indians fans and those wanting to contribute to Indy RBI are encouraged to visit IndyRBI.org and click the 'donate' button. A $25 donation will cover the registration fee for one player while a donation of $300 will cover the costs associated with sponsoring an entire team. For those wanting to possibly coach an Indy RBI team or umpire baseball and softball games, email [emailÂ protected]. Any volunteer work or monetary donation is of great value to Lennox and his team. After all, Indy RBI has served over 25,000 boys and girls ages 3-18 since 1996, and momentum is picking up as teams are filled and added for the 2021 season.

"We will never turn a child away who wants to play ball," Lennox said. "We want them to learn fair team play, become major league citizens and enjoy [baseball or softball] their entire lives."

On top of its support to Indy RBI, IIC also has existing partnerships with the Indy Flames and Indy Thunder.

The Flames participate in Alternative Baseball™, which provides a traditional baseball experience to those with autism and other disabilities, ages 15 and up. The program was founded in Dallas, Ga. by a young man on the autism spectrum. His goal was to develop physical and social skills in an environment where players will be accepted for who they are, encouraged to be the best version of themselves, and instilled with confidence to fulfill their dreams on and off the field. Please email [emailÂ protected] or visit alternativebaseball.org for more information.

The Thunder are part of the National Beep Baseball Association, an organization that was founded in 1976 and is committed to fostering competition and camaraderie through the game of beep baseball for the blind and visually impaired. Beep baseball is a challenging, demanding and enjoyable competitive sport that requires a combination of strength, skill and auditory senses to focus on the beeping ball and buzzing bases. For more information and to donate, visit nbba.org.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.