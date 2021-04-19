Knights Launch "Celebration of Community" Presented by Truist

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights are pleased to partner with Truist on an exciting new initiative for the upcoming 2021 season. A "Celebration of Community" -- a way to honor those affected during the COVID-19 pandemic -- has officially launched online at CharlotteKnights.com.

As the Knights prepare to open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4, the team, along with naming rights partner, Truist, will celebrate individuals, groups, organizations, families and businesses. They will do this by offering them a suite and a buffet at a Knights' home game this year. Over the course of the team's 60-game slate, a new nominee will be honored each game at Truist Field. The recipient(s) will also be recognized in-game on the stadium's videoboard.

"We are always so appreciative of the great support from Truist," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "From day one, Truist has been a tremendous partner of the Knights and this new initiative is another great example of that. We look forward to honoring those affected over the last year by the pandemic and we hope that this new program could help bring a smile back to their face. Baseball has a way of bringing people together."

Fans can now nominate someone they feel deserves to be recognized at a game this season. For more details on this new program, or to nominate someone today, please visit the link here: Celebration of Community.

"Our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we're pleased to partner with the Knights to offer this special and fun way to honor those who have gone above and beyond to support and inspire their families, colleagues and the community through such a challenging time," said Heath Campbell, Truist Metrolina Regional President.

The Charlotte Knights will open the 2021 season at 7:04 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4 at Truist Field against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves). For more details about the upcoming season, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com. Knights Baseball - Experience the Game, the View, the Fun!

