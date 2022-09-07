Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Philip Beaulieu for 2022-23 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed defenseman Philip Beaulieu to an ECHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Beaulieu, 27, joins the Railers after spending the past two seasons with the Allen Americans. With Allen, the 5-11, 194lb defenseman recorded 61 points (13G, 48A), in 102 games, leading all defensemen in his time with the team while maintaining a plus/minus of +19. The Duluth, MN native has been called up to the AHL once in his career, joining the Iowa Wild for a single game during the 2020-21 season. Beaulieu played his college hockey with the Northern Michigan Wildcats, tallying 118 points in 157 games played. A captain in his senior year, his 118 career points are good for fourth all-time among Northern Michigan defensemen, while his 92 assists place him second all-time among defensemen in program history. Upon the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, Beaulieu was named the WCHA defensive player of the year after leading Northern Michigan in assists with 29 whilst being a +14 player.

"Philip will bring a level of experience, as well as an offensive upside that we were missing on the backside last year," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He's going to be a guy who will come in and be able to run a power play for us, and put up numbers on the back end."

The Railers have announced 13 players officially signed for the 2022-23 season as Philip Beaulieu joins Chris Ordoobadi, Quinn Ryan, Zack Bross, Brian Rigali, Jack Quinlivan, Blake Christensen, Brent Beaudoin, Jared Brandt, Noah Delmas, Nolan Vesey, Myles McGurty, and Liam Coughlin as the 13 signees. More announcements are expected over the next few weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2022-23 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 22nd and Sun., Oct. 23rd vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

