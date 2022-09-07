Solar Bears Add Andrew Sturtz
September 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Andrew Sturtz on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.
Sturtz, 27, last played professional hockey during the 2020-21 campaign with the Rapid City Rush, where he collected 28 points (10g-18a) in 33 games. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has 34 points (12g-22a) in 44 career ECHL games with Rapid City, Maine and Brampton, and has 11 points (4g-7a) in 35 career American Hockey League games with the Belleville Senators.
Prior to turning pro, the Buffalo, New York native played three seasons of college hockey at Penn State University, where he helped the Nittany Lions program capture a Big Ten conference championship in 2016-17, and collected 104 points (54g-50a) in 111 games.
Sturtz enjoyed a prolific two-year Junior A career with the Carleton Place Canadiens of the Central Canada Hockey League, helping his club to CCHL championships in 2014 and 2015 while finishing as runner-up for the Royal Bank Cup as the top Junior A team in Canada. Sturtz amassed 176 points (81g-95a) in 116 games for Carleton Place, and was named to the CCHL First All-Star Teams in both of his seasons with the club. He also garnered CCHL MVP honors in 2013-14 while he was named the top Junior A player in all of Canada; the following season, he was also named the MVP of the CCHL playoffs.
Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:
Forwards:
Braydon Barker
Matthew Barnaby
Tyler Bird
Luke Boka
Ross Olsson
Dante Sheriff
Andrew Sturtz
Shawn Szydlowski
Defensemen:
Michael Brodzinski
Jimmy Mazza
Luke McInnis
Andrew McLean
Steven Oleksy
Goaltenders:
Brad Barone
Brandon Halverson
2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 7, 2022
- Solar Bears Add Andrew Sturtz - Orlando Solar Bears
- 21-Year-Old Dakota Betts Signs with Cyclones - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Roy Traded to Kansas City for Future Considerations - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Unveil 2022-23 Promotional Schedule - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.