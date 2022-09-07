Roy Traded to Kansas City for Future Considerations

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that the team has traded forward Hugo Roy to the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for future considerations. Kansas City will send Atlanta a player, or players, at a future date this season to fulfill the trade agreement.

Roy, 25, set career highs in goals (21) and points (30) last season in 39 games with the Gladiators. The forward also scored his first American Hockey League Goal with the Belleville Senators last season.

