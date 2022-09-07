Royals Unveil 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday the team's full 2022-2023 promotional schedule.

Every game will have a promotional feature in the coming season. There's no shortage of entertainment for the whole family with popular nights such as Nickelodeon, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pucks and Paws returning to the Royals' schedule in addition to new featured nights such as La Noche de Los Royales and Margaritaville.

In total, the Royals will wear at least 13 specialty jerseys this season beginning with a Halloween themed jersey on October 30th, Military Appreciation jersey on November 5th and a Christmas specialty jersey on December 9th

CAN'T MISS GAMES

Opening Night - Oct. 29 vs. Indy

Be at our pregame block party on Penn St.

Spin Doctors will perform a FREE pregame concert

Giveaway is a Royals Thunder Stick

Halloween Game / $1 Day presented by Prospectus Berco - Oct. 30 vs. Indy

Join us for Spooky season at Santander Arena with $1 deals at concessions around the concourse...this isn't a trick, just a treat!

Giveaway is a 2022-33 Royals Magnet Schedule

Pride Night - Dec. 2 vs. Norfolk

Celebrate Pride at Santander Arena to begin the month of December

Giveaway is a Pride dry-fit headband

T'was the Night Before Christmas - Dec. 9 vs. Allen

Ring in the holidays with Christmas themed specialty jerseys and a 4 for $60 ticket deal

Post-game will feature an auction on the Christmas specialty jerseys

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 7 vs. Worcester

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Giveaway is an Ice Angels Poster

Women in Sports / Affiliation Night presented by Enersys - Jan. 28 vs. Worcester

Promote and celebrate womens' work and involvement in sports and celebrate our NHL/AHL affiliation

Giveaway is a Flyers Bucket Hat

Pink in the Rink - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack

Pink ice returns to Santander Arena

Giveaway is a Fleece Earmuff

Marvel / Ant-Man & the Wasp Night - Feb. 18 vs. Newfoundland

Appearances from your favorite Marvel Superheros©

Giveaway is a Marvel Poster

Autism Acceptance / Slapshot's Birthday / Scout Night - March 4 vs. Trois-Rivières

Celebrate Slapshot's birthday at the arena with Slapshot's surprise mascot guests!

Giveaway is a Royals' 2022-23 team photo

St. Hattricks Day - March 18 vs. Atlanta

Enjoy St. Paddy's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

Giveaway is a Royals themed bottle opener

Racing / Motorsports & $1 Beer Night presented by Scaheffers Harley Davidson & Motorsports- Apr. 1 vs. Trois-Rivières

Rev up for racing and celebrate motorsports with $1 Beer sold around the concourse

Giveaway is a Racing Rally Towel

Wall of Honor Night presented by V&M Towing - Apr. 14 vs. Newfoundland

Honor Royals' greats at the annual Wall of Honor Night featuring a pre-game ceremony.

4 for $60 ticket deal offered

Giveaway is a Royals' themed goalie mask

