Royals Unveil 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
September 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday the team's full 2022-2023 promotional schedule.
Every game will have a promotional feature in the coming season. There's no shortage of entertainment for the whole family with popular nights such as Nickelodeon, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pucks and Paws returning to the Royals' schedule in addition to new featured nights such as La Noche de Los Royales and Margaritaville.
In total, the Royals will wear at least 13 specialty jerseys this season beginning with a Halloween themed jersey on October 30th, Military Appreciation jersey on November 5th and a Christmas specialty jersey on December 9th
CAN'T MISS GAMES
Opening Night - Oct. 29 vs. Indy
Be at our pregame block party on Penn St.
Spin Doctors will perform a FREE pregame concert
Giveaway is a Royals Thunder Stick
Halloween Game / $1 Day presented by Prospectus Berco - Oct. 30 vs. Indy
Join us for Spooky season at Santander Arena with $1 deals at concessions around the concourse...this isn't a trick, just a treat!
Giveaway is a 2022-33 Royals Magnet Schedule
Pride Night - Dec. 2 vs. Norfolk
Celebrate Pride at Santander Arena to begin the month of December
Giveaway is a Pride dry-fit headband
T'was the Night Before Christmas - Dec. 9 vs. Allen
Ring in the holidays with Christmas themed specialty jerseys and a 4 for $60 ticket deal
Post-game will feature an auction on the Christmas specialty jerseys
Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 7 vs. Worcester
Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters
Giveaway is an Ice Angels Poster
Women in Sports / Affiliation Night presented by Enersys - Jan. 28 vs. Worcester
Promote and celebrate womens' work and involvement in sports and celebrate our NHL/AHL affiliation
Giveaway is a Flyers Bucket Hat
Pink in the Rink - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack
Pink ice returns to Santander Arena
Giveaway is a Fleece Earmuff
Marvel / Ant-Man & the Wasp Night - Feb. 18 vs. Newfoundland
Appearances from your favorite Marvel Superheros©
Giveaway is a Marvel Poster
Autism Acceptance / Slapshot's Birthday / Scout Night - March 4 vs. Trois-Rivières
Celebrate Slapshot's birthday at the arena with Slapshot's surprise mascot guests!
Giveaway is a Royals' 2022-23 team photo
St. Hattricks Day - March 18 vs. Atlanta
Enjoy St. Paddy's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway
Giveaway is a Royals themed bottle opener
Racing / Motorsports & $1 Beer Night presented by Scaheffers Harley Davidson & Motorsports- Apr. 1 vs. Trois-Rivières
Rev up for racing and celebrate motorsports with $1 Beer sold around the concourse
Giveaway is a Racing Rally Towel
Wall of Honor Night presented by V&M Towing - Apr. 14 vs. Newfoundland
Honor Royals' greats at the annual Wall of Honor Night featuring a pre-game ceremony.
4 for $60 ticket deal offered
Giveaway is a Royals' themed goalie mask
Tickets to these games as well as season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for purchase by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
