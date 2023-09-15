Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Jake Schultz for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jake Schultz to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Schultz, 27, signs in Worcester after winning the Federal Prospects Hockey League Defenseman of the Year award with the Binghamton Black Bears during the 2022-23 season. As captain in Binghamton, Schultz recorded 33 points (12G, 21A) in 41 games played to go with 136 penalty minutes. He notched career highs in goals, assists, and points last season. The 6'3", 209lb defenseman suited up in five road game for the Worcester Railers in 2022-23, recording two goals in a weekend series against the Newfoundland Growlers.

"Jake brings a toughness and size to our back end that we were missing last season," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "We noticed quickly in his brief time with us the positive impact he had on our locker room, and can't wait to have him embrace a leadership role for us this season."

The Rochester, NY native has made previous stops in the ECHL with the Indy Fuel, Wheeling Nailers, and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 48 career ECHL games, Schultz has recorded seven points (5G, 2A) and 127 penalty minutes. This will be the seventh season of his professional career.

"I'll do whatever it takes to earn the trust and respect of my teammates." Schultz said. "After last season, I'm hoping to put up some good numbers, too. I'm looking to bring that confidence that I had with me in Binghamton."

The Railers have announced twenty-three players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Schultz joins Jack Quinlivan, Chris Ordoobadi, Connor Welsh, Myles Abbate, Todd Goehring, Ryan Verrier, Andrei Bakanov, John Copeland, Zach White, Quinn Ryan, Christian Evers, Brendan Robbins, Mike Higgins, Blake Christensen, Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the twenty-three signees. This concludes the Worcester Railers signings ahead of the 2023-24 season. The team's professional tryouts & full training camp roster are expected to be announced next week.

