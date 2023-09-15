Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2023-24 Schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears have announced multiple updates to the team's regular season schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Janney Roofing.

Single-game tickets for all 36 Solar Bears home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 21 via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office. Solar Bears half-season and partial plan ticket members will be contacted to select their games early next week.

All 36 regular season home games will be played at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center in downtown Orlando. The Solar Bears begin the 2023-24 season - their 12th season of competition in the ECHL - at home on Thursday, October 19 when the Bears entertain the back-to-back defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades. Orlando enters its sixth season as the ECHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, which has appeared in the Stanley Cup Final in three of the last four seasons, and won the Stanley Cup in 2021 and 2020.

Monday through Saturday home games will be played at 7 p.m. and Sunday home games will be played at 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

All Thursday home games will be a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 draft beer specials.

All Sunday home games will be a VyStar Credit Union Sunday: The first 100 VyStar Credit Union members who present their VyStar Credit Union debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office can receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once the 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer.

Additional promotional nights will be added throughout the season.

The updated 2023-24 regular season schedule is as follows (all times Eastern;*** indicate a home game change from the original 2023-24 schedule announced by ECHL earlier in the summer; all game dates, times, opponents and promotions subject to change):

October: 6 games (3 home, 1 away, 2 preseason)

Thursday, Oct. 12 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 at Florida at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - Opening Night

Saturday, Oct. 21 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.***

Friday, Oct. 27 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.*** - Boo with the Bears

November: 12 games (5 home, 7 away)

Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 vs. South Carolina at 10:30 a.m. - School Day Game

Friday, Nov. 10 at Savannah at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Savannah at 3 p.m.*** - Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union

Wednesday, Nov. 15 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.***

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 at South Carolina at 3:05 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 vs. Savannah at 7 p.m.***

Monday, Nov. 27 vs. Savannah at 7 p.m.***

Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

December: 12 games (5 home, 7 away)

Friday, Dec. 1 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m..

Sunday, Dec. 3 at Atlanta at 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. - Ugly Sweater Jersey / Teddy Bear Toss presented by Janney Roofing / Food Fest

Tuesday, Dec. 12 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.***

Friday, Dec. 15 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Florida at 6 p.m.***

Thursday, Dec. 21 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Underwear Toss

Saturday, Dec. 30 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

January: 12 games (7 home, 5 away)

Wednesday, Jan. 3 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.***

Friday, Jan. 5 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m. - Noche Latina presented by Publix

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m.***

Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21 at South Carolina at 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.***

Thursday, Jan. 25 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. - Shades' White Out presented by DeWitt Law / White Out Jersey

Monday, Jan. 29 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.***

February: 12 games (7 home, 5 away)

Friday, Feb. 2 at Wheeling at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 at Wheeling at 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4 at Wheeling at 4:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Teacher Appreciation Night presented by First Watch

Saturday, Feb. 10 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12 vs. Worcester at 7 p.m.***

Thursday, Feb. 15 vs. Worcester at 7 p.m.***

Monday, Feb. 19 vs. Worcester at 1 p.m.*** - Business Day Game

Friday, Feb. 23 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. - Beach Night presented by Ivanhoe Brewing Company / Beach Jersey / Scout Night

Sunday, Feb. 25 vs. Atlanta at 3 p.m.*** - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Frank Gay Services / SK8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show

March: 13 games (5 home, 8 away)

Friday, March 1 vs. Jacksonville at 8 p.m.*** - Craft Beer Fest presented by Ivanhoe Brewing Company

Saturday, March 2 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 at Jacksonville at 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.*** - Women in Hockey Night presented by Teleties

Friday, March 8 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.***

Friday, March 15 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 22 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 at Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Monday, March 25 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.***

Thursday, March 28 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 29 at Savannah at 7:30 p.m.

April: 6 games (4 home, 2 away)

Tuesday, April 2 vs. Savannah at 7 p.m.***

Thursday, April 4 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.***

Friday, April 5 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, April 6 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - Food Fest / First Responders Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union / First Responders Jersey / Guns N' Hoses Charity Game

Friday, April 12 at Reading at 7 p.m.

Saturday. April 13 at Reading at 7 p.m.

The Solar Bears will compete in the South Division during the 2023-24 season, which includes the Atlanta Gladiators (Nashville Predators), Florida Everblades (Florida Panthers), Greenville Swamp Rabbits (Los Angeles Kings), Jacksonville Icemen (Buffalo Sabres), Savannah Ghost Pirates (Vegas Golden Knights) and South Carolina Stingrays (Washington Capitals).

Orlando will host a total of eight opponents on home ice over the course of the season, and will host non-divisional opponents: Wheeling Nailers (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Worcester Railers (New York Islanders). The Solar Bears are also slated to visit two non-divisional opponents, the Wheeling Nailers and Reading Royals (Philadelphia Flyers).

Opponent Home Away

Atlanta 6 3

Florida 6 7

Greenville 4 3

Jacksonville 7 6

Reading 0 2

Savannah 4 5

South Carolina 3 7

Wheeling 3 3

Worcester 3 0

Six home games coincide with holiday breaks for Orange County Public Schools and Seminole County Public Schools.

Day Home Away

Monday 6 1

Tuesday 6 0

Wednesday 2 4

Thursday 7 2

Friday 7 12

Saturday 5 13

Sunday 3 4

2023-24 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2023-24 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

