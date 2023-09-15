Vice President Matt Brokaw Honored by Wichita Business Journal

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that Vice President Matt Brokaw has been selected to the fourth class of the Wichita Business Journal Marketing Award Honoree.

These awards recognize Wichita-area marketing professionals who excel in making their company or organization look and perform its best.

"I'm very humbled to be recognized amongst my peers," stated Brokaw. "We have a great staff that helps brainstorm ideas that we feel will make the fan's experience one to remember when they come to a Thunder game. Thank you to them for all of their hard work and thank you to the Wichita Business Journal for selecting me to be a part of this great group of people."

Brokaw has over 20 years of marketing experience with the Thunder. A graduate of Wichita State University, he earned his BBA in Marketing and MEd in Sports Management.

He has been instrumental in coming up with engaging and fan-friendly promotions that keep Thunder fans coming back to the arena. He introduced the first-ever mass wedding called "Love On Ice" and helped bring casting calls for several reality tv shows to Thunder games. This past season, he helped the Thunder reach two crowds over 10,000 or more fans in attendance. Brokaw also helped the Thunder earn the ECHL Nickelodeon Theme Night of the Year three times.

This year's class will be recognized at an Oct. 10 luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, and you can read their profiles in the Oct. 6 print edition of the WBJ.

