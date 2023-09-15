Goaltender Baribeau Inks Deal with Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced Friday they have signed goaltender Déreck Baribeau to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Baribeau, 24, is the first goaltender to sign with Norfolk for the upcoming season.

The 6-foot-6 netminder spent last season in the Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey (LNAH) splitting time between Thetford and Jonquiére. In 2021-22, Baribeau played 15 games with the Iowa Wild (AHL) and six games with the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL).

"Goalie depth is a critical element to winning games in this league," said Admirals General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Carr. "We were looking to hunt a goaltender with proven AHL experience and size. He is looking for a fresh start and has something to prove."

After winning 22 games in 44 starts with the Quebec Remparts (QMJHL) in 2017-17, Baribeau signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild (NHL). The next season was followed by 21 appearances split between Quebec and Baie-Comeau (QMJHL). The 2019-20 campaign marked Baribeau's first as a professional, playing in four games with the Iowa Wild. He found his stride with the Allen Americans (ECHL), suiting up for 15 games and going 9-2.

Admirals assistant coach Joel Rumpel was a member of the Iowa Wild from 2020 to 2022, where he and Baribeau split time in goal.

"I remember Déreck being a leader around the young guys and he instilled confidence every time he was in the net," said Rumpel. "The veterans loved playing with him because he battled every night and always gave us a chance to win. He's always on the ice late after practice and has a tremendous work ethic."

"I'm really excited to join the Admirals this season," said Baribeau. "I've only heard good things about Norfolk and I'm ready to get to work."

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers.

