Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Forward Dylan Willick

WORCESTER, MA "" The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has re-signed forward Dylan Willick (@DylanWillick) to an ECHL contract for the 2018-19 season.

Dylan Willick returns to the Worcester Railers HC after making his professional debut with the club last season, in which he appeared in six games and recorded two goals and two assists for four points. He added an assist as well in three playoff games for the Railers.

Willick Joined the Railers after completing his senior year at the University of New Brunswick, where he spent five seasons, and skated in 138 games and amassed a total of 28 goals and 30 assists for a total of 58 points, and a plus-45 rating. The five-foot-ten, 195lb Prince George, BC native captained the Varsity Reds in 2017-18 and led the team to the Atlantic University Sport championship and bronze medal at U Sports Championship (University Cup). The four time Academic All-Canadian won the University Cup twice with the Varsity Reds in 2016 and 2017 and his 138 games played tied him for most all-time among skaters in school history.

Before joining the Varsity Reds, Willick played 266 games with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL, recording 80 goals, 77 assists, for 157 total points and a plus-9 rating. Dylan served as captain in his 2012-13 season.

"Dylan brings a wealth of experience for a rookie in the pro game," said Russell. "He proved to be a responsible player with terrific hockey sense who will also add to our offensive game. He is a fantastic teammate and possesses a great work ethic and compete level."

