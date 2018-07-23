Thomson Named ECHL Manager of Officiating

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that it has hired Stephen Thomson as Manager of Officiating. He will begin his new role immediately.

"We are excited with the addition of Stephen to oversee our officiating department and I am looking forward to working with him and seeing his growth into this new chapter of his career," said ECHL Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "Stephen's passion, energy and dedication to officiating will help guide and develop our officials in achieving the next step in their careers. His knowledge of the officiating staff and League will be a tremendous asset, as well as his familiarity with the other governing bodies and leagues we work with daily."

Thomson will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the League's Officiating Department including oversight of on-ice officials, administration of rules and directives, travel and administration of officials, communications with the National Hockey League and American Hockey League on ECHL officials, and the ECHL Rule Book.

The 28-year-old has spent the previous four years as a referee in the ECHL, where he worked over 250 regular-season games in addition to being selected to work the Kelly Cup Finals in both 2017 and 2018 and the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Indianapolis. Thomson has also worked nearly 60 games in the American Hockey League over the previous two seasons.

Prior to joining the ECHL staff, the native of Canandaigua, New York spent three seasons as a referee in the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he worked the President's Cup Finals in 2015, and four seasons in the United States Hockey League, where he worked the Clark Cup Finals in 2013 and 2014.

Thomson also has extensive international experience, having worked the 2016 Men's World Championships - Division II Group B in Mexico City, the 2017 Men's World Under-18 Championship in Poprad and Spiská Nová Ves, Slovakia and the 2018 World Junior Championships in Buffalo.

