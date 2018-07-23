Monarchs Sign Joe Sullivan for 2018-19 Season

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and General Manager Doug Christiansen announced today that the Monarchs have signed Joe Sullivan for the 2018-19 season.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Sullivan, 24, joins the Monarchs for his first professional season after playing the last four years at St. Lawrence University, where he captained the Saints in his senior year. Over his four years with the Saints, Sullivan played in 144 games and racked up 72 points on 36 goals and 36 assists.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Las Vegas, Nev., won the Clark Cup with the Indiana Ice of the USHL during the 2013-14 season before attending St. Lawrence. In his one season with the Ice, he played in 58 games and totaled 22 points on six goals and 16 assists. Sullivan becomes the first player to sign with the Monarchs this offseason that did not play in Manchester last season.

Sullivan and the Monarchs open the season on the road against the Brampton Beast on Oct. 13, before coming home on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. to play the Newfoundland Growlers. For tickets to Opening Night, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

