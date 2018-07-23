Jake Bolton Adds Experience to Greenville Defensive Core

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that defenseman Jake Bolton has signed a contract with the organization for the 2018-19 season. The blue liner is entering his third professional season and brings 124 games of ECHL experience to Greenville's defense.

Bolton, 26, was a regular for the Quad City Mallards last season, serving as the team's alternate captain and playing 52 games for the club. From the blue line, Bolton contributed 18 points (5G, 13A) of offense to the Mallards. Additionally, he skated 10 games between the Wheeling Nailers and Florida Everblades at the start of the season and earned three points (1G, 2A) in those games.

"I was pumped to sign in Greenville because I had a great talk with Coach Kerr about the culture of our team and what kinds of players we were looking for," said Bolton. "I've been a part of a few different teams and know how this league works so I wanted to find a team where everyone else has bought into the same idea. We're going to be a team that is tough and will work hard every day to get better to become a staple in the league.

"It had everything I was looking for in a team. I have loved coming to Greenville on road trips for any reason you can name," he continued. "The town is gorgeous and there is so much to do when you're not at the rink. On the hockey side, it's a first-class facility to play in and the fans bring an electric energy to the game that is fun to play in front of. It seemed like the perfect fit for me from every angle."

The Ellington, Connecticut native has logged 124 games in his career and notched 36 points (9G, 27A) across five ECHL teams. The defenseman is familiar with the South Division after playing games with the Florida Everblades and Atlanta Gladiators. He also saw time with the Wichita Thunder and Wheeling Nailers.

Bolton made his debut on Mar. 18, 2016 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena while skating for the Atlanta Gladiators. In seven games after completing his senior collegiate season, he scored a goal and added two assists with the 'Glads.

"Jake brings a level of experience to our blue line this year. When you look at him as a player, he has been through it all," said Coach Kerr. "We are looking for him to be a big part of a defensive core to shut down the defensive zone and contribute some offense when he can. He's an exciting signing for us and we're happy to have him in Greenville this year."

Before turning pro, Bolton played four seasons at the College of the Holy Cross. He played in nearly every game for the Crusaders, suiting up for 145 games and earning 54 points (1G, 43A). The 6-foot-2 skater ranked seventh in school history in games played, and points and goals by a defenseman. In his final two seasons, Bolton served as an assistant captain.

Bolton becomes the fourth defenseman on the Swamp Rabbits offseason roster in addition to JC Brassard, Trevor Owens, and Sean Flanagan. Forwards Alex Globke, Timmy Moore, Will Merchant, JT Henke and Johno May have also signed for the upcoming 2018-19 season. As the offseason continues, stay tuned to SwampRabbits.com for a full updated list of players to sign for the upcoming season.

