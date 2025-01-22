WooSox to Present Fourth Annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park" on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will present the fourth annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park" on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14. Live music begins in the DCU Club at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

The elegant dinner includes one of three entree choices: filet mignon with a lemon herb sauce, seared salmon with a lemon beurre blanc sauce, or Bolognese with a hearty housemade vegetable sauce.

Each entree comes with whipped garlic mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, and a fresh dinner roll with whipped herbed butter. Each meal also includes bread and butter, a strawberry field salad, and the choice of tiramisu or chocolate lava cake for dessert.

Fans can register now at polarpark.com/valentine. The cost is $70 per person (plus tax).

For those who seek even more privacy and luxury, a limited number of Polar Park suites are still available to rent for an additional $100. Suites, which all overlook the ballpark and are uniquely decorated and furnished, can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Parties can order bottles of wine for $40 apiece. Options include Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon, Imagery Pinot Noir, Benziger Chardonnay, Chloe Pinot Grigio, 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc, and Chloe Prosecco. Additional adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Attendees can enter the ballpark through Gate D on Madison Street. Meter parking is available along Green Island Boulevard and in the Canal District. The Green Island Boulevard Garage across from Polar Park is also available.

For more information, please visit polarpark.com/valentine.

