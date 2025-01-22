WooSox to Present Fourth Annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park" on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14
January 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will present the fourth annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park" on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14. Live music begins in the DCU Club at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
The elegant dinner includes one of three entree choices: filet mignon with a lemon herb sauce, seared salmon with a lemon beurre blanc sauce, or Bolognese with a hearty housemade vegetable sauce.
Each entree comes with whipped garlic mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, and a fresh dinner roll with whipped herbed butter. Each meal also includes bread and butter, a strawberry field salad, and the choice of tiramisu or chocolate lava cake for dessert.
Fans can register now at polarpark.com/valentine. The cost is $70 per person (plus tax).
For those who seek even more privacy and luxury, a limited number of Polar Park suites are still available to rent for an additional $100. Suites, which all overlook the ballpark and are uniquely decorated and furnished, can accommodate up to 10 guests.
Parties can order bottles of wine for $40 apiece. Options include Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon, Imagery Pinot Noir, Benziger Chardonnay, Chloe Pinot Grigio, 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc, and Chloe Prosecco. Additional adult beverages will be available for purchase.
Attendees can enter the ballpark through Gate D on Madison Street. Meter parking is available along Green Island Boulevard and in the Canal District. The Green Island Boulevard Garage across from Polar Park is also available.
For more information, please visit polarpark.com/valentine.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from January 22, 2025
- WooSox to Present Fourth Annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park" on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14 - Worcester Red Sox
- Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with Pulmuone - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- WooSox to Present Fourth Annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park" on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14
- "We Have the Best Farm System in Baseball." - High Praise and Expectations Surround Red Sox Prospects at Rookie Development Program
- WooSox to Present Fifth Annual Polar Park Job Fair Next Saturday, January 25
- Polar Park to Host Futures League All-Star Game Tuesday, July 22
- Red Sox & WooSox Hall of Famer Rich Gedman and WooSox Outfielder Corey Rosier Come Aboard for Three Days of Giving in the Fourth Annual WooSox Foundation Holiday Caravan