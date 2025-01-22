Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with Pulmuone

January 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls today announced a partnership with Pulmuone Foods, USA, a family of brands including Nasoya, Wildwood, and Monterey Gourmet Foods.

The new partnership will merge the exciting gameday experience of Durham Bulls baseball with the diverse portfolio of Pulmuone Foods, bringing the taste of Korean cuisine to the DBAP on select nights during the 2025 season.

"We're delighted to partner with the Durham Bulls and bring Pulmuone, a globally recognized leader in plant-based protein and authentic Korean and Asian-inspired meal solutions, to the heart of baseball culture," said Tim Choi, Senior Product Manager leading Fresh Ready Meals Innovation at Pulmuone. "This collaboration celebrates our shared dedication to innovation, community, and the joy of introducing fans to authentic Korean flavors that are perfect for gameday and beyond".

"We are thrilled to have the team at Pulmuone join the Bulls partnerships family and will be a great example of how local companies with a wide range of products can use the Bulls to reach the Triangle community," says CBC Sports Director of Business Development, Nick Bavin. "The Bulls and Pulmuone combine so many shared values and we can't wait to showcase the delicious range of Pulmuone products to our fans."

Founded in 1984, Pulmuone Foods has evolved into a global leader in delivering wholesome, authentic, and convenient food products to households around the world. With headquarters spanning five countries, including the United States, Pulmuone is celebrated for its innovative approach to creating delicious, plant-forward meal solutions that cater to the growing demand for sustainable and health-conscious options. Committed to providing mindful choices for both people and the planet, Pulmuone continues to lead the way toward a healthier and more sustainable future.

After beginning the 2025 campaign in Norfolk on Friday, March 28, the Bulls begin their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 1 with a six-game homestand versus the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Tickets for that game and all 2025 home contests will be available beginning on Thursday, January 30.

Full-season and mini plan packages for the 2025 season are now available, and can be purchased at Durham Bulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.