Blue Jays Add to Camp Roster with Minor League Deals to Bethancourt, Lovelady

January 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Today the Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday they have signed C Christian Bethancourt and LHP Richard Lovelady to minor league contracts, including invitations to 2025 Major League Spring Training.

Lovelady was originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 10 th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Kennesaw State. He made his Big League debut in 2019 with the Royals, making 46 relief appearances across three seasons with the organization. The left hander also made 27 appearances out of the bullpen for the Oakland Athletics in 2023, before splitting last season between the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays organizations.

The veteran reliever pitched twice against the Bisons in 2024, coming out of the Iowa Cubs bullpen during the series at Sahlen Field last April. Lovelady was credited with his lone victory with the I-Cubs on April 26 when he worked two innings, striking out a pair of batters.

Lovelady logged 28 relief outings with Tampa Bay last year, in addition to seven with the Cubs. He has earned five Major League wins across his 108 total appearances between 2019 and 2024.

Bethancourt also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Cubs last season, in addition to 38 games with the Miami Marlins. The 33-year-old has logged 428 career MLB games over eight seasons, first with the Atlanta Braves in 2013.

The veteran backstop has also appeared in 398 career Triple-A games with stops in Gwinnett, El Paso, Colorado Springs, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, and Jacksonville, in addition to the I-Cubs. The Panama City, Panama native was originally signed by Atlanta as a Minor League free agent in 2008.

The Blue Jays open the 2025 Spring Training schedule against the New York Yankees on February 22 at TD Ballpark.

The Buffalo Bisons are slated to open the 2025 regular season at Sahlen Field on March 28 at 2:05 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings.

