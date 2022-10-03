Woods Richardson Gets Start in Motor City

October 3, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









2019 Columbia Fireflies RHP Simeon Woods Richardson

(Columbia Fireflies) 2019 Columbia Fireflies RHP Simeon Woods Richardson(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - 2019 Columbia Fireflies RHP Simeon Woods Richardson made his Major League debut for the Minnesota Twins in Detroit yesterday. Woods Richardson is the 19th former Columbia Fireflies player to make his Major League debut and the fifth to get the call to the show in 2022.

The righty spun five innings, allowing three runs, only two of which were earned, while walking a pair and fanning three batters. He was pulled from the game after offering 91 pitches one inning shy of a quality start in the loss to the Twins' division rival.

Woods Richardson joins José Butto, Collin Holderman, Maikel Garcia and Mark Vientos who also made their Major League debuts this year. The Sugar Land, Texas native had a long journey to the Majors though. After the Mets drafted him in the second round of the 2018 draft, the top-100 prospect was traded twice at the deadline to help teams contend for a playoff berth. First, in 2019, he was sent from the Big Apple to Toronto, as a part of the Marcus Stroman deal and then in 2021, he was traded to Minnesota as a prospect in the Jose Berrios deal.

In Columbia in 2019, Woods Richardson went 3-8 in 20 starts prior to being traded. He had a 4.25 ERA and punched out 97 hitters in 78.1 innings in the neon and navy.

Woods Richardson became the youngest pitcher to make his MLB debut this season at 22-years-old, but he also brings along another quirky stat. His 16-letter last name is the longest last name in Major League History, according to MLB.com. He overtook catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who previously held the mantle.

Chris Lane comes to Segra Park Saturday for the Big Red Barn Retreat Fall Jam sponsored by Sonic Drive-In. Tickets start at $25. Fans can purchase tickets here. For more information about events at Segra Park or current or former Fireflies players, please visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 3, 2022

Woods Richardson Gets Start in Motor City - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.