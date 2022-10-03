Shorebirds Halloween Movie Night Scheduled for October 22 at Perdue Stadium

October 3, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







Salisbury, MD -- On Saturday, October 22, the Delmarva Shorebirds will be hosting a special Halloween Movie Night featuring the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife along with Trick or Treating prior to the film at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium presented by Crown Sports Center and Coast Country. Gates will open for Trick or Treating at 5 PM on the concourse with the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife, rated PG-13, being shown on the Shorebirds high definition videoboard beginning at approximately 6:30 PM.

Admission to the Shorebirds Movie Night is $6 per person, service fees apply, which includes entry for Movie Night, Trick or Treating, and one (1) small popcorn and canned Pepsi product. To purchase tickets for Shorebirds Movie Night, please visit theshorebirds.com. All kids 3 and under get in free. The Shorebirds encourage people to buy tickets in advance, online at theshorebirds.com as a limited number of walk-up tickets will be available on the day of the event at the gates.

"The Shorebirds are excited to bring back the fan-favorite Halloween Movie Night this year and partner with Crown Sports Center and Coast Country to grow this awesome community event," explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "We are thrilled to continue to bring the community together after a successful 2022 season and partner with great local businesses for fun and exciting community events here at Perdue Stadium."

"Crown Sports Center is excited for the community and the opportunity to partner with the Shorebirds for Halloween Movie Night this year," said Jen Coady, General Manager of Crown Sports Center. "Come out to Perdue Stadium and get your picture taken with Sherman and enjoy trick or treating before the movie."

Parking for the event will be free and candy will be distributed by local businesses on Delmarva. If your business is interested in reserving a table to market your brand and pass out candy, please contact Ben Vigliarolo by email at bvigliarolo@theshorebirds.com or call the office at 410-219-3112.

Multiple concession stands and bathrooms will be open during the event and fans will be able to choose a seat anywhere in the seating bowl on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For any questions, please call the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email the Shorebirds at info@theshorebirds.com. The Shorebirds thank you for your support and can't wait to see you for Shorebirds Halloween Movie Night with Trick or Treating prior to the show on October 22 presented by Crown Sports Center and Coast Country.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.