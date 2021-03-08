Woodpeckers to Host 'Movie Night' at Segra Stadium on March 26

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host a 'Movie Night' at Segra Stadium on Friday, March 26 th at 7:30 p.m. The 1989 baseball drama film "Field of Dreams" staring Kevin Costner will be shown on the 75' x 25' video board. Gates for 'Movie Night' will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $10 and will include a soda or water and a box of popcorn. Advanced pricing will be $9 per ticket if purchased before the day of the event. Seating for 'Movie Night' is general admission with socially distanced pods of 2, 4, and 6 throughout the stadium bowl. It'll be a first-come, first-served basis with limited capacity due to health guidelines.

All patrons age two years and older must wear a face covering at all times on ballpark property other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seat.

Concessions and The Birds' Nest Team Store will be open throughout the showing. To purchase tickets for 'Movie Night,' visit our website at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

