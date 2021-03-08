Fireflies to Host Job Fair March 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies will host a job fair to fill seasonal gameday positions that remain open for the 2021 season. The job fair will take place at Segra Park on Saturday, March 20 beginning at 1pm and concluding at 4pm.

Gameday positions that remain open for hiring for the 2021 season include:

Parking Staff

Ushers

Ticketing Staff

Box Office Staff

Ticket Scanners

Cleaning Crew Staff

Kids Zone Attendants

Merchandise/Team Store Staff

Grounds Crew Staff

Video Production Team

Food and Beverage Staff

Cashiers

Runners

Cooks

Dish Washers

Bartenders

Picnic Attendants

Kitchen Staff

Interviews will take place on the spot for the above positions. Everyone interested in applying is encouraged to attend.

To limit person-to-person contact, applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online in advance of the job fair. The online part time seasonal employment application can be found on ColumbiaFireflies.com under the employment tab. Applications will be available on site during the job fair for those unable to fill out their application in advance.

Applications will not be distributed or accepted at the Fireflies front office. Everyone interested in applying must attend the job fair or fill out an application online.

Returning employees do not need to attend the job fair but will need to fill out the online employment application.

All interviews will be conducted outside at Segra Park and the event will go on rain or shine. All those who attend the fair will be expected to wear a facial covering at all times and the event will follow all social distancing protocols. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the concourse.

Columbia Fireflies is an equal opportunity employer and does not unlawfully discriminate against employees or applicants for employment on the basis of an individual's race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, age (as required by law), physical or mental disability, genetic information, marital status, veteran status or any other status protected by applicable law. This policy applies to all terms, conditions and privileges of employment, including recruitment, hiring, placement, compensation, promotion, discipline and termination.

