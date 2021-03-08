Fredericksburg Nationals Release 2021 Promotional Schedule

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to release their promotional schedule for their Inaugural 2021 season. Fans will be treated to daily and nightly special promotions, 10 theme nights, and 10 exclusive giveaways inside the ballpark.

On Tuesdays, fans are invited to "Two Dollar Taco Tuesdays" sponsored by Chancellor's Village. The FredNats will host two "Bark in the Park" nights on Wednesdays, the first on June 16 and on August 25. All pop-up promotions on Wednesdays will be brought to fans by Rappahannock Goodwill Industries. Fans can grab $2 draft beer at the ballpark on Thirsty Thursdays, sponsored by Rebellion. Fans will be treated to the biggest firework show in town after every Friday night game. Every Saturday game will have a different theme for fans to enjoy.

To close out all homestands, Sundays will be "Salute to Service Night" games, sponsored by SimVentions. On "Salute to Service Nights" the FredNats will recognize all active and retired members of our armed forces and first responders. The first 1,000 fans in the gates on select Sundays will be able to receive exclusive FredNats giveaway items. The FredNats are also producing six custom theme jerseys that will be auctioned off for charity following the games they are worn in. Notably, FredNats players will wear military themed jerseys every Sunday to be auctioned off at the end of the season.

The FredNats will host their first home game on Tuesday, May 11 and give away an exclusive "Opening Day Inaugural Ticket." On Wednesday, May 12 the team will give away a branded clear bag that fans will be able to use in compliance with the clear bag policy in the ballpark. Fans are invited to wear their best FredNats gear to represent the home team for the first theme night on Saturday, May 15. To close out Opening Weekend, the FredNats are giving away a stadium replica on Sunday, May 16.

The FredNats will be celebrating what would have been the 22nd birthday of Harambe the gorilla, who tragically lost his life at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016, on Saturday, May 22nd. The first 1,000 fans in the gate will receive a custom Harambe stein, sponsored by 6 Bears & A Goat. The FredNats have also produced a Harambe themed replica jersey for this night. The proceeds from the charity auction for the Harambe jersey will benefit the Dutch Gorilla Foundation.

Wizard Weekend is coming to the ballpark on Saturday, June 5, accompanied by a Gus Bobblehead giveaway on Sunday, June 6, sponsored by Mary Washington Healthcare.

Fans will get a blast from the past on Saturday, June 19 at 90's Night in the ballpark, sponsored by Joan Diaz-Mendez, Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty. The first 1,000 fans on Sunday, June 20 will receive an exclusive FredNats themed 90's hat, sponsored by Pepsi.

The weekend of the Fourth of July will celebrate with the largest fireworks show of the year.

July 10 will be SpongeBob Night, sponsored by Mary Washington Healthcare featuring a SpongeBob themed jersey. Sunday, July 11 will have a toy trolley car giveaway with Mary and George Washington as the first piece in an annual trolley series, sponsored by J. Barber Moving and Storage.

To accompany the 2021 Summer Olympics, the FredNats will be hosting Gus' Summer Games at the ballpark on Saturday, July 31. The first 1,000 fans on Sunday, August 1 will receive a free FredNats replica jersey, sponsored by Colonial Internal Medicine.

August 14 and 15 will be "Geekend" in the ballpark. This weekend will feature a themed replica jersey and a villain themed Hawaiian shirt giveaway on Sunday, August 15, sponsored by the Rappahannock Area YMCAs.

The most romantic night of the season will be the Bachelorette Bash on Saturday, August 28. Bachelor and Bachelorette parties are invited to celebrate at the ballpark! Fans will be asked to accept this rose with a free Gus bachelor bobblehead on Sunday, August 29.

To close out the 2021 season, the FredNats will host Fan Appreciation night on Saturday, September 18, sponsored by Ann Cherry Taylor and Associates. The FredNats will be wearing jerseys with photos submitted by fans on them throughout the 2021 season. The military jerseys worn by players throughout the 2021 season will open for auction on Sunday, September 19.

The FredNats will also be joined by several local media sponsors for each night at the ballpark. WPER will join the FredNats for each Two Dollar Taco Tuesday. Alphamedia, home to 93.3 WFLS, 99.3 LIVE, and 96.9 THE ROCK will be at the ballpark for Thirsty Thursdays and Salute to Service Sundays. Telemedia stations, THUNDER 104.5 and 95.9 WGRQ will be at the ballpark for Firework Fridays and Saturday Theme nights.

The Fredericksburg Nationals couldn't be more excited for all of the fun they are preparing for fans for the 2021 season. For any questions regarding the 2021 promo schedule of the Fredericksburg Nationals, please email Marketing Coordinator, Paige Honaker, at phonaker@frednats.com.

